Salvation Army report gives voice to low-income communities

Kua tūwheratia tuatahitia te ripoata State of Our Communities e te Te Ope Whakaora, e whakaatu ana i ngā ahutanga e tino pēhitia ki ētahi o ngā hapori rawakore o te motu, me ta rātou whakapae kua warewaretia rātou.

Neke atu i te toru rau ngā tāngata i uiui ā-kanohi ki Linwood, Ōtautahi, ki Papakura ki Tāmaki Makaurau ki Porirua ki Pōneke ano hoki i nga marama e rua kua hipa.

Ahakoa te ngākaunui a te tangata ki ō rātou tāone, ko nga awangawanga e hāngai tonu ana ki te mahi hara, te hunga rangatahi e noho ngoikore ana, te rawakore me ngā ahuatanga ohanga.

He ripoata e whakakanohi ana i ngā hapori e toru kua noho mū, kua wareware kē rānei, ka tau ki te aroaro o te whare paremata.

Ko tā Ronji Tanielu, Kaitātari tauwhito hapori ki Te Ope Whakaora

"They love the opportunity to share, to tell someone about their community and about their issues rather than have Government tell them what to do and how to do it. They were saying this is what's happening this is what we hope for but this is what we're concerned about."

Ko tā Tanuielu kōrero ko te te mahi hara, te haumarutanga, te hunga rawakore, te kimi whare, te ruarua o nga tūnga mahi anō hoki ngā tino raru atu i te ngoikoretanga o te hunga rangatahi.

"In terms of the aspirations that people had about their community it was basically in those areas they wanted people housed, they wanted their children involved in positive activities and they wanted local jobs and a strong local economy for their community."

Ko tā te Koromatua ki Porirua e aro kē tana hapori ki ēnei raru engari me mahi tahi hoki ki te kāwanatanga.

"I just want us to support that and get the support from other places like government, especially this Government, in changing things especially in housing. If you've got a roof over your head that's nice, warm and clean, your health increases your pride increases and the family unit can work properly.”

Ko tā te Ope Whakaora hiahia kia whakawhānui tēnei rangahau ki hapori kē hei te tau hou.