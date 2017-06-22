Rough sleepers on the rise

Kei te piki ake te maha o te hunga kainga kore, otirā kei tōna taumata tiketike rawa te rēhita whare pāpori o Aotearoa nō tōna tīmatatanga mai i te tau rua mano tekau mā whā, kei te tata ki te rima mano ngā tāngata. Ā, e waru ira waru miriona tāra kua utua e te kāwanatanga ki te whakarite whare noho ohotata.

Kua waia rātou ki te moe ki waho nei i te hōtoke, ko te raima te moenga.

Hei tā Myles Hemopo, "There's sometimes five of us that sleep there we're not allowed to sleep there but we've got no other place that has got a shelter where we can keep dry at night.

"It's just hard when people are judging you not really understanding why you're in this situation or the comments that can be passed your way because of the situation you're in."

E ai ki tētahi ripoata ki waenga i te roopu Kakariki, Te Pati Maori me Reipa e 40,000 ngā tāngata e noho kainga kore ana, o ia 1000, e 21 o rātou he Māori.

Ko tā Marama Fox (Māori Party), "Kei te korero matou ki etahi kaihanga i tenei wa ki nga minita kua watea nei te whenua i roto i nga hapori kia hanga whare mo nga tangata e noho kainga kore."

Ko tā te kaunihera o Ahuriri kei te tipu haere te maha o te hunga kainga kore, nā, kei te whai whakautu rātou mō raurangi.

Hei tā Natasha Carswell (Napier City Council), "We really need to have these wrap around services that are tailored for them in a way that they can access them."

He rongoa pea kia heke iho te tokomaha o ngā kainga kore e moe ana ki ngā pāka.

