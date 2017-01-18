Rotorua Council's plea for missing whale bone patu

He patu parāoa e tohu ana i te kotahitanga o Te Arawa me te Kaunihera o Rotorua kua ngaro atu i tana kōputu i te Whare Rūnanga o te Kaunihera i Rotorua. Ko te whakapae nā te ringa whānako te taonga i tāhae, ā, kei te whakatewhatewhangia ake tēnei take e ngā pirihimana. Kei a Mere McLean te whānuitanga atu o ngā kōrero.

He tau hōu mā te kaunihera roto o Rotorua, heoi kua timata i runga i te tono āwhina ki te hunga tūmatanui.

E ai kit e Koromatua o Rotorua a Hon Steve Chadwick, “It's with a very heavy heart that Te Tatau o Te Arawa and the Rotorua Lakes council are making a plea today for the return of a short handled club or patu parāoa which it was discovered to be missing from the council chamber.”

I tākohahia te taonga nei ki te kaunihera i te Pipiri o te tau ka hori. He taonga whakamahara hoki tēnei i a Mauriora Kingi, nāna nei te kotahitanga ki waenga i te kaunihera me Te Arawa i toko ake.

Hei tā te Mangai o Te Tatau o Te Arawa a Taru White, “The patu was also a dedication from the iwi who gave it, in this case Tūhourangi/ Ngāti Wāhiao with the support of Tamateatūtahi Kawiti and was carved by Lewis Gardiner from that particular hapū and it was also presented as a dedication to the late Mauriora Kingi.”

Nō muri mai i te ngarohanga o te patu, i tahuri ki ngā kāmera i roto i te whare kaunihera, heoi, ko te rironga atu o te taonga, kaare tonu i kitea.

E ai ki tētahi Kaiwhakahaere o Te Kaunihere o ngā roto o Rotorua a Craig Tiriana, “We do know that the room of which it was kept, Council chamber was locked between the 23rd of December and the 9th of January so we are not sure when exactly when it may have gone missing.

“We do have a belief in Maoridom that it has a particular purpose this piece we believe that culturally there is a good chance that it will return,” hei tā White.

Ināianei kua riro mā ngā pirihimana te ngarohanga o tēnei taonga e whakatewhatewha.