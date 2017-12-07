Ripōata: Te hekenga iho o te rahi o ngā tamariki e noho rawakore ana

Ahakoa te hekenga iho o te rahi o ngā tamariki e noho rawakore ana, e ai ki te kaikōmihana tamariki, ki a Kaiwhakawā Andrew Becroft, he kotahi rau, e toru tekau mā rima mano tonu ngā tamariki e noho rawakore tonu ana. Ka mutu, kei te kaha tonu tāna whakahau, me kakama tonu tātou ki te whakatikatika i tēnei raru.

Kua puta ngā tatauranga, ā, he waru tekau mano ngā tamariki e kīia ana he 'pohara rawa atu'. He hekenga tērā e tekau mano te nui nō tērā tau.

E ai ki te Kaikōmihana Tamariki a Andrew Becroft, “Increase have been haulted, there are small declines, too early to tell if it's a trend but in all of the majour measures we're coming down.”

E hihira ana te Komohana Tamariki a Tiati Andrew Becroft i ngā whakatau a te ripoata Child Poverty Monitor, ā, hei ko tāna me whakarangatira tonu te kāwanatanga i te ture Tamariki Whakaraerae.

“We've got the Vulnerable Children's Act that has an obligation on the CEO of all majour Government departments to formulate a strategy. It's not been done yet it's got to be done.”

E whāngai tonu ana a KidsCan i ngā tauira toru tekau māno. Whitu tekau mā ono he uri Māori, Pacifica hoki.

E ai ki tētahi Kaimangai Tamariki a Anton Blank, “What I would like to see is more specific research and programs focusing on the needs of our children. Because I think as the population diversifies we're seeing quite majour differences between population groups.”

Ka puta te rautaki a te kāwanatanga e whakaheke ai ngā tatauranga pōhara a tērā wiki.