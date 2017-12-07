Kaupapa: Welfare

Ripōata: Te hekenga iho o te rahi o ngā tamariki e noho rawakore ana

Wepiha Te Kanawa
  • Tāmaki Makaurau

Ahakoa te hekenga iho o te rahi o ngā tamariki e noho rawakore ana, e ai ki te kaikōmihana tamariki, ki a Kaiwhakawā Andrew Becroft, he kotahi rau, e toru tekau mā rima mano tonu ngā tamariki e noho rawakore tonu ana. Ka mutu, kei te kaha tonu tāna whakahau, me kakama tonu tātou ki te whakatikatika i tēnei raru.

Kua puta ngā tatauranga, ā, he waru tekau mano ngā tamariki e kīia ana he 'pohara rawa atu'. He hekenga tērā e tekau mano te nui nō tērā tau.

E ai ki te Kaikōmihana Tamariki a Andrew Becroft, “Increase have been haulted, there are small declines, too early to tell if it's a trend but in all of the majour measures we're coming down.”

E hihira ana te Komohana Tamariki a Tiati Andrew Becroft i ngā whakatau a te ripoata  Child Poverty Monitor, ā, hei ko tāna me whakarangatira tonu te kāwanatanga i te ture Tamariki Whakaraerae.

“We've got the Vulnerable Children's Act that has an obligation on the CEO of all majour Government departments to formulate a strategy. It's not been done yet it's got to be done.”

E whāngai tonu ana a KidsCan i ngā tauira toru tekau māno. Whitu tekau mā ono he uri Māori, Pacifica hoki.

E ai ki tētahi Kaimangai Tamariki a Anton Blank, “What I would like to see is more specific research and programs focusing on the needs of our children. Because I think as the population diversifies we're seeing quite majour differences between population groups.”

Ka puta te rautaki a te kāwanatanga e whakaheke ai ngā tatauranga pōhara a tērā wiki.

Ngā kōrero hāngai: Welfare

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    9 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    7 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    5 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    4 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    3 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community