Rimutaka prison celebrates literacy and numeracy graduates

He kaupapa kei te kōkiritia e Te Wānanga o Aotearoa ki te āwhina i ngā mauhere ki te ako ki te pānui. Ko ētahi kāore i mōhio ki te haina i a rātau ingoa i te kuhunga atu ki te whare herehere ēngari inaianei kei te pānui pukapuka. Ko te pōtaetanga o ngā mauhere rā i tū i tēnei rā.

He kaupapa ki te whakakaha i te hunga kua tau ki te hē.

Hei tā Tane (he mauhere e kore e taea te whakahua ko wai), “It would be good to take all the skills that I learn in here out into the big world for my family and friends and my kids.”

Koinei te pōtaetanga mō ngā ākonga o te whare herehere o Rimutaka. Kei te ito o te kaupapa he whakakaha i ngā pūkenga pangarau, pānui tuhituhi hoki o ngā mauhere. E ono ngā mauhere i pōtaetia, a mai i te whakatakototanga o te kaupapa nei he rua tau ki muri 884 ngā mauhere kua pōtaetia mai i ngā whare herehere 16.

E ai kit e Tumuwhakarae o Te Wānanga o Aotearoa a Jim Mather, “Ko te mea nui ki te maumanahra ko tēnei te tapuwae tuatahi. I muri mai i tēnei te tūmanako ka tūwhera te kuaha he huarahi hōu mō rātau katoa.

Hei tā te Mema Paremata a Louis Upston, “I've seen a range of examples of learning opportunities both at this prison and at others and the more skills we give them the better their opportunities.”

I te timatanga kāre ētahi mauhere i te hiahia kia uru atu ki te kaupapa engari kua huri o rātou whakaaro i muri i ngā mahi.

Hei tā Tane, “At the start I was one of those people I was declining to jump on this course at the starting of the program. Staff and that were pushing me to go in there and give it a go.”

E ai ki a Upston, “It not only effects the prisoners but there are flow on effects for the families as well. I think that's a really important part of changing the patterns of some of the families and individuals.”

Kei te manako Te Wānanga o Aotearoa ka whakawhānuitia te toro o ēnei mahi.