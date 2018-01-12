Rebel SoulJahz has mad respect for young artist General Fiyah

Kei a Aotearoa ngā kaiwaiata nō Hawai'i a Eli Mac rātou ko Rebel SoulJahz. Ka waiata rātou ki te taiopenga East Coast Vibes e tū ana ki Tūranganui-a-Kiwa hei te Rāhoroi.



Mai i ngā tiriti o Waipahu i Hawai'i, e harikoa ana a Rebel SoulJahz ki te hoki mai ki Aotearoa. Waihoki ki tā te tore kaihuruhuru a Eli Mac e whakamānawa ana ia i te hunga tautoko.

Hei tā Eli Mac “I'm excited this is my first time here so thank you so much for bringing me out here. We are stoked, we're ready.”

Ki tā Will Sua’a “This is like a second home we can say this because we've been here so many times so we're ready.”

Ki tā Mac, “It's got a similar vibe to Hawaii.”

E ai ki a rātou, ko te kāinga te poutokomanawa mō ā rātou waiata.

Ki tā Mac, “We're from Paradise from the islands you know it's a beautiful place how can you not be inspired by the ocean and the mountains. I think that shows in our music the chords that we use.”

Hei tā Tunez Moananu “I see the music get a little turn for the island style you know what I mean. Even with in like Disney for instance they are pertaining more the stories towards our cultures and it's pretty cool for everybody to see you know.”

Kua mōhio whānuitia te marea ki ngā waiata teitei a Rebel SoulJahz. Koinei hoki te tau e tohu ana i tā rātou haerenga tuatahi i Aotearoa ki te taha o Katchafire. Hei tā te pēne e tino rata ana rātou ki ngā kaiwaiata reggae nō Aotearoa. Ko te kaiwaiata taiohi nō te pēne Three Houses Down tētahi .

Ki tā Moananu, “the new boy you know General Fiyah.” Hei tā Andrew “Bubba” Hodges, “Watch Me!’ He is like a king in the making.”

Hei tā Moananu “we had the privilege of watching him last time were here for one love. They killed it right before us and I was like I don't I don't even want to sing anymore man. This guy killed it.

Ki tā Hodges, “Can I adopt you just for a week and take you back home?”

Kua puta te ika-a-whiro i ngā kōpae pūoro e rima, a, e ai ki a rātou he uaua i ētahi wā. Ki tā Hodges “we've been doing this thing for 10+ years now and we are writing more things about life and what people can relate to instead of just all about love.”

I tērā tau i whakaputa a Eli Mac i tāna kōpae pūoro tuarua a Tricky One, a, hei tāna he maha tonu ngā waiata. Ki tā Mac “I'm just trying to keep evolving as a songwriter and as an artist and putting out more music in 2018. And collaborating with us. Be with my boys.”

A te pō nei ka waiata rātou ki WTF ki Manukau i Tāmaki Makaurau, i mua i tā rātou haerenga ki te kōnohete o East Coast Vibes ki Te Tairāwhiti āpōpō.