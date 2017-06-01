Quit smoking success in Midlands

Kei te angitū te rahi o ngā Māori o Waikato me Te Tairāwhiti e whakamutu ana i te kai-paipa, i raro i te kaupapa Once And For All. E whitu tekau mā whā ō-rau o te katoa kua kuhu atu ki te kaupapa, he auahi kore ināianei. Kei a Aroha Treacher te whānuitanga atu.

He momi hikareti ia mai anō i te kura takawaenga. Ināianei, he kotahi marama kaare anō ia kia kai hikareti.

Hei tā Naomi Grace (Ngāti Porou), "I breathe better now and I taste food better everything, I have a lot more energy."

Ko ia tētahi o te rima rau tāngata kua whitu wiki e whai ana i te ara auahi kore, i raro i te hōtaka Once and For All nā Turanga Health.

Hei tā Dwayne Tamatea (Service Delivery Manager), "People know that when they give up smoking they put on weight so our programme at Turanga Health we wrap around physical activity programme and some nutrition advice so we can help support them in that way."

He kaupapa tēnei mō te rohe o Waikato tae atu ki te Tairāwhiti, he wāhi e nōhi ana te 51,000 tāngata momi hikareti. He wāhanga hoki o te kaupapa e whakamātauria ai te oranga tinana.

Ko tā te Medical Director Pinnacle Midlands Health Network a Dr Jo Scott, "We've had about 50 per cent overall of the people that enter the programme that have given up but really excitingly 74% of Māori who have entered the programme have given up which is fantastic."

Tu atu i ngā painga ki te oranga o Naomi, arā hoki ngā painga ki tōna pūkoro moni.

