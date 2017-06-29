Promise of minimum wage hike "a start" - Labour

E oati ana te Rōpū Reipa ka hiki rātou i te utu oranga i raro i tāna kaupapa here take mahi kātahi anō ka puta. E ai ki a Reipa, kei te mahue kē te hunga mahi i ngā hua ōhanga, heoi ka tino whai painga rānei i te toru tekau tāra ia wiki?

He whitu tekau mā rima hēneti ia haora te hua tāpiri mō te kaimahi, i ngā ra kotahi rau tuatahi ina ka riro i a Reipa te mana kāwanatanga.

Ko tā te Kaiarahi o Reipa a Andrew Little ahakoa he iti he timatanga noa iho.

"We've still got a heap of work to do in getting people onto the living wage, we've got a heap of work to do to get our employment framework in place with the fair pay agreements and every other device we can use."

Ko tā Malia Uaisele, he Kaiwhakapai whare "at the moment $15.75 is not enough to pay the bills."

Ko ngā hua o roto;

Ko te whakarerekē i te ture pana kaimahi i muri i te iwa tekau rā, kia tika kē te wā whakamātau

He whakatū Whakaaetanga Utu Tika, kia tau ai ngā āhuatanga mahi i ngā ahumahi katoa

He whakawātea i te tekau mā rima miriona tāra, hei utu i te Utu Oranga ki ngā kaimahi i te rāngai tūmatanui, tae atu ki ngā kai-kirimana

He tārua hoki i te nui o ngā kai-tirotiro wāhi mahi, he iwa miriona tāra te utu.

Ko tā Little "in addition to this Labour would increase the minimum wage year-on-year like it had done while in government, starting with the immediate increase to $16.50 an hour in our first one hundred days [we would then] work towards a long term goal of two-thirds of the average wage."

Itaenehi ko tā te kaiarahi takitoru One Pacific, a Tākuta Joe Williams, kōrero ko te karanga a te hapori Pasifika kaore a Rēipa e aro atu ki a rātou. Ka whakahē tēnei e Little.

"When we were in government we did amazing things for that community and we lifted the minimum wage on a regular and meaningful basis and we put in place an employment law framework that gave them more protections. It's the present government in the past nine years that's stripped it all out."

Ko ngā rōpū kāwanatanga me ngā tāri pēra i Te Papa Ātawhai ka whai hua i te tuatahi. Ko ngā kaimahi pēra i a Malia me tatari ki te mutunga rawa o te wahanga tuatahi.