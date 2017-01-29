Preserving stories through gaming

He wānanga hanga kēmu ā-tihi hou e whakahaerehia ana ki te Whare Pupuri Taonga o Tāmaki Makaurau. Ko Urbanlife Summer Youth Programme te ingoa, ā ko te whāngai i ngā pūkenga mahi toi ki ngā rangatahi te whainga kia whai hua ki te mahi ki te Whare Pupuri Taonga hei waka huia i ngā taonga tukuiho.

Koinei te wā tuatahi kua uru mai tētahi wāhanga hanga kēmu ā-tihi. Hei tā ngā kaiwhakahaere mā te mahi hanga kēmu ā-tihi e taunaki i te rokirokitanga o ngā kōrero tuku iho.

Ko tā Matua, “In terms of storytelling is a lot better than a lot of traditional methods like movies or books. It's interactive, you can do it in your own way, you can do it in your own order and you can change it slightly just to fit a narrative a little better.”

Hei tā Amiria Puia-Taylor – Kaiwhakahaere, “We are trying to digitise and be ready for the future.”

Ko te mahi ā ēnei tauira he hanga kēmu e hāngai ana ki ngā tikanga hei waka huia mā ngā uri kei te heke mai.

Hei tā Matua, “We're telling a story of a walk went on to the Ōtuatua stone fields, being centred around a little girl that came along with us. It's just showing everything we saw through her eyes, so it's just talking about the significance of the land marks they have, so what it means to the people.”

Ko tā Eric-Rangi Hillman - Kaihanga Kēmu ā-Tihi, Te Whānau a Apanui, “This is the thing that's relevent to them and the days of getting them all to come home, it's not as easy so everyone's got their phones and devices in front of them, that's where we are putting it.”

Hei ko tā Hillman, he nui ngā hua mā ngā rangatahi Māori i te mahi nei, ā, he huarahi mahi e whānui haere ana hoki.

Ko tā Hillman, “Digital diaries and things like that, if they are recording the stories of old into new then that's invaluable.”