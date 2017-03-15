Post-flood erosion raises concerns at Umupuia urupā

E kōkiri ana ngā mahi whakapaipai ki Maraetai, whai muri i te waipuke kino i weto ai te hiko, i aukati ai ngā rori, i horoa hoki ai te rori. Inaeanei ko te āwangawanga ki Umupuia marae ko te urupā tawhito, e noho tata atu ana ki te rori.

He Maraetai e timu atu ana, i te pakinga mai o Tamanuiterā.

Hei tā Laurie Beamish, Kaitiaki, Umupuia Marae, "Loving it. It's drying everything up. The māra kai is humming the bees are humming and life is good when the sun is shining."

Ko tā Beamish arā te nui o te tautoko whai muri mai i te waipuke, engari arā te āwangawanga mō te rori pūwhāwhā.

"We've initiated some contact with Auckland Transport and Auckland Council parks and reserves. To have a hui that talks about the proximity of our koiwi (bones) our tupuna (ancestors) in the burial grounds right next to the road so that the wāhi tapu is not compromised with any rebuild of the road," tā Beamish."

Ko tā Auckland Transport, ko te aronga nui, he ārai i te horowhenua kia noho tuwhera ai ngā taha e rua o ngā huarahi kua pākia. Ahakoa e haere tonu ngā aromatawai, ko te whakapae, ka eke atu i te kotahi miriona tāra ngā utu whakatika i ngā rori i Te Wairoa, i Maraetai hoki.

Hei tā Beamish, "In the meantime, it is about the safety of our manuhiri (visitors) the people of Auckland using the road, and our marae and our urupā."

Ko tā nga kaimahi rori kotahi rau i te haora ngā tāngata ka haere mā tēnei huarahi. Ko te manako ia he rangi paki te whai mai, kia toitū ai te rori.