Pomana took the spirit of Matakana Island to urban Māori

E rere tonu ana ngā mihi mō Hori Pomana. Kei tōna marae o Ōpureora ki te motu o Matakana te kaiako rongonui nei e takoto ana, hei mea whakamānawa mā tōna iwi e tangi rurutu nei.

E takoto ana te mokopuna o te marae o Opureroa i raro i te mahau o tētehi o ngōna whare tūpuna arā, ko Tūwhiwhia.

Hei tā tētahi kaumātua o Ngāi Te Rangi a Hauata Palmer, “I tupu ake i roto i a mātou o te kainga nei. Poipoihia e tōna koroua, Witana Mare, tōna kuia a Te Uru Tārewa Mare. I tupu ake a ia i raro i wā rāua whakaakoranga.”

Ko te tamaiti tuaono a Hori a ngā tamariki tekau, i tupu ai i waenga o ngōna whanauanga.

E ai ki tētahi Kaihana o Hori Pomana a Busby Murray, “He was special, they really really put him on top of the mantel sort of thing. Hori was well looked after by Koro and Nan. Koro thought that George was special I suppose.”

Kua toru tekau tau a Hori Pomana e poipoi ana i ngā ākoranga i ngāna tauira o Te Puutake Wāhanga Māori, i te heikura o Hēmi Kuki. Ia tau, ia tau ka hoki rātou ko ngāna ākonga ki tōna ūkaipō.

“Tino tō ai te wairua o te kainga nei ki roto i a ia. E kaha a ia ki te hoki hoki mai ki te whakatō anō i āua mātauranga ki roto i wāna tamariki,” hei tā Palmer.

E ai ki te Tuakana o Hori Poama a Bruce Pomana, “All the people he's touched, collegues, associates, students past and present. If they were in trouble, he'd grab them and try and change them, whether it was kapahaka or waka ama.”

Hei te tekau karaka ā te ata āpōpō tū ai te wā karakia, kātahi ka kawea a Pomana ki te urupā tūpuna o Te Ahupuhipuhi, nehua ai i waenga i ngā rua kōiwi o ngōnā mātua tūpuna.