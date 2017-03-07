Police patrol to reduce youth truancy and crime

E aruaru ana te Ope Pirihimana i ngā ākonga e karo ana i te kura i te rohe o Tāmaki Makaurau me te whakararata atu i a rātou ki ngā akoranga, nā runga i te whakapae, ka haere ngātahi te karo kura me te mahi hara. E rua wiki te roa o te kaupapa nei, ā, ko tōna ito he whakaheke i ngā tatau taihara me te whakakite ake i ngā ākonga me āta poipoi ki te tika.

E kimi tēnei pirihama i te rangatahi kia hoki ai rātou ki te ara tika

Hei tā Kaitirotiro pirihimana Rawiri Matiu, Te Ope Pirihimana ki Papakura, "We've all been kids at some stage, we've all made bad decisions. It doesn't mean that they're bad, they're making bad choices but the role is for me and the other police officers is to get in there, work out what's wrong and try and help them."

Ki te rohe o Papakura ka kite a Matiu kia tekau ngā taiohi e karo ana i te kura ia rā, e rima tau ki te tekau ma ono tau o rātou pākeke. He hiahia tāna ki te tautoko i te taiohi kia heke ngā mahi hara.

Ko tā Matiu, "They're with friends who may commit crimes and as a result they're caught up in it too. I have found that a few of them are having difficulty at home, they need things at home like food and just the basic necessities they need at home and they're using that [crime] to get ahead to survive."

I tērā tau ki Tāmaki Makaurau neke atu i te kotahi mano ngā rangatahi, tekau tau te pākeke ki te tekau ma wha tau te pākeke i taka ki te hē. E rua mano ngā momo hara i mahia e rātou.

Hei tā Matiu, “We've found once they've been a truant they go on to doing other offending like burglaries so if we don't get on to it straight away it does lead onto bigger issues later on and so that's the problem we want to address really because there's only a small percentage that I find out of the amount of kids that we deal with that go on to being recidivist."

Ko tā Matiu hiahia kia toro atu te ringa tautoko, kia kore ai ngā taiohi nei e tae atu ki te kōti.