Photography exhibition seeks environmental action

Ko tā te whakaaturanga whakaahua hou nā Natalie Robertson o Ngāti Porou, he kōrero pū ki te mana o te tipu kia whakaora te mauri o ngā awa o Aotearoa. Ko te awa o Waiapu no Te Tairawhiti, ko Tararata i Māngere hoki tēra e kitea ki 'He Wai Mou! He Wai Mau!'

Ko Waiapu ko Tararata, he tirohanga tēnei kia whakaara te maramatanga taiao.

Ko tā Natalie Robertson, Kaitangowhakaahua, "My exhibition today speaks to environmental changes that have occurred in the Waiapu River in the last 130 or so years, and in 2014 Ngāti Porou signed the Waiapu River Accord so I'm very interested in what can I offer to generations further down the track."

Rua tekau mā tahi ngā whakaahua, e wha ngā kiriata i kapo i te ahuatanga awa ā-rangi, ā-wai, ki te taha awa hoki. He mōteatea mō tētahi tīpuna i toromi ki te Waiapu whai muri i te waipuke ahakoa nga whakatupato. I pae tana tūpāpāku ki te ngutuawa i rīrapatia e te rōkī.

Ko tā Robertson "the mōteatea speaks about the species of fish that are in the river and the driftwood at the river mouth and I thought the mōteatea became a vehicle where we can act in some ways as a search party following Pahoe, looking for him, and noting the environmental changes that occur as we do so."

He waihanga ā-tangata, he horo whenua, he āhuatanga topetope te kite ki te kiriata o Robertson. Ko tōna wawata mā tōna mahi me te whakatō tipu ki Tararata ka ora ake te papa inanga.

"I'm hoping that we're at the bottom of a cycle; we had the mauri of the river and it was strong and it's come down to the lower point that it's at now and I'm hoping with the accords that we're signing we can pull it back up through restoration and strengthening the mauri."

Ka mutu te whakaaturanga ki Te Whare Toi o Māngere hei te rua o Mahuru. Ka taea te marea tē āwhina ki te whākatō rākau ki Tararata.