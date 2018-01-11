PhD student finds Māori and Pasifika families have inequitable access to health resources

Kei te mahi ngātahi te tauira tohu kairangi a Rachel Brown me te whare o Ronald McDonald hei āwhina i a rātou ki te whakapakari i a rātou mahi ki ngā whānau Māori, moutere hoki. Hei tāna kei te kite ia i te tokomaha o ngā whānau kaare i te mōhio ki ngā tikanga hauora.

He hei kakī e whakaatu ana i te mamae o tana tama a Raen Kairua Iakimo. E whakaatu ana ngā pirepire i āna tukanga poka i te wā i pāngia ia e te mate pukupuku, e whitu tau noa iho tōna pakeke, e tekau pakeke anō hoki.

E ai ki a Rachel Brown “these are only half of them and I've seen stories with children and no children that have five times the amount of beads.”

Mā te haerenga o tōna whānau kei te hiahia ia kia whakahokia te ringa āwhina ki ētahi atu whānau māori, Pasifika hoki, kei a rātou ngā tamariki e kaha pāngia ana e ngā momo mate kino rawa.

Ki tā Brown “I observed a number of whanau coming in coming out of Auckland coming outside of New Zealand that didn't have the same support and actually lacked a lot of understanding around our health systems and processes.”

“So what sparked in my mind was the question that if I bearly coped and I have all the resources with me how the heck did these whanau cope with limited resources and understanding.”

Ko te āwangawanga nui hei taa Brown kei te hē te tuku i ngā rauemi ki ngā whānau māori, Pasifika hoki.

Hei tā Brown “they go into the health system thinking they are dealing with a child with a life-threatening medical condition and actually what they have to cope with, is dealing with the barriers and distractions that are put in front of them in order to get access to available critical resources that help them engage with the care.”

Ki tā Brown, kaare hoki ngā whānau i te mārama ki ngā tikanga hauora na reira ka mahue pea te tuku o ngā pūtea tautoko ki a rātou. “The research identified critical gaps in the health system, some of them that haven't been researched before and some of them that have and it builds on previous research. It identified Ronald Mcdonald House as a primary facilitator and a positive influence for Māori and Pacific whānau.”

Koni atu i te toru tekau ngā whanau Māori me ngā whānau Pasifika i uiui, me te hunga whaipānga anō hoki. Ki tā Brown, tokomaha ngā whānau e hiahia ana ki te kōrero mo āna rangahau. “I didn't even have to recruit people were willing to tell their story and that brought about healing for them because some people that I interviewed and their children had passed away, they had never talked about it, so it brought healing to them to be able to present that information and get their voices heard.”