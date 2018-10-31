Peaceful protest ends in arrests

He whakapōrearea i ngā whakahaere o te hui a te ahumahi mau rākau me te mana ārai ki te Papaioea i te mutunga i mauherea te toko iwa. Ko te whakapae a te māngai o te Rōpū Organise Aotearoa, i mauhere poka noa kē te tokoiwa rā.

Ahakoa te noho māro a ngēnei kaitohe ki te aukati i te pahi kawe i ngā apatono ki te whakaaturanga, kāore i tutuki, te mutunga i mauhereherea ngētehi o rātou.

“Many have been arrested with no good cause or reason,” i kī atu a Kate McIntyre.

“There has been a lot of shoving, a lot of elbowing a lot of yelling at people. They're acting today as private security for war profiteers.”

E ai ki a Organise Aotearoa he whakaaturanga nei nā te Uepu Ahumahi Kaupare Hoariri o Aotearoa i whakarite, he whakaaturanga mau rākau pakanga kē te kaupapa mō te hunga mahi moni i ngā tūmomo pū anamata.

“War profiteering is happening on our shores,” i kōrero atu a McIntyre.

“There are children in Yemen, Afghanistan, Palestine who are dying because these people weren't stopped from conducting their business.”

E ai ki tētehi rōpū porotū nō te hapori, me aukati ngēnei tūmomo huihuinga i Aotearoa.

“We support this whole heartedly you know we don't need to sell weapons here there's no threat to New Zealand,” i mea atu a Colonel Klink o Peace Action Manawatū (PAM).

E kōkiri ana a Organise Aoteroa kia whakakorengia ngā whakaaturanga nei, ā, ka porotū tonu rātou hei ngā huinga e haere ake nei.