Peaceful protest ends in arrests

Mānia Clarke
  • Te Tai Hauāuru

He whakapōrearea i ngā whakahaere o te hui a te ahumahi mau rākau me te mana ārai ki te Papaioea i te mutunga i mauherea te toko iwa. Ko te whakapae a te māngai o te Rōpū Organise Aotearoa, i mauhere poka noa kē te tokoiwa rā.

Ahakoa te noho māro a ngēnei kaitohe ki te aukati i te pahi kawe i ngā apatono ki te whakaaturanga, kāore i tutuki, te mutunga i mauhereherea ngētehi o rātou.

“Many have been arrested with no good cause or reason,” i kī atu a Kate McIntyre.

“There has been a lot of shoving, a lot of elbowing a lot of yelling at people. They're acting today as private security for war profiteers.”

E ai ki a Organise Aotearoa he whakaaturanga nei nā te Uepu Ahumahi Kaupare Hoariri o Aotearoa i whakarite, he whakaaturanga mau rākau pakanga kē te kaupapa mō te hunga mahi moni i ngā tūmomo pū anamata.

“War profiteering is happening on our shores,” i kōrero atu a McIntyre.

“There are children in Yemen, Afghanistan, Palestine who are dying because these people weren't stopped from conducting their business.”

E ai ki tētehi rōpū porotū nō te hapori, me aukati ngēnei tūmomo huihuinga i Aotearoa.

“We support this whole heartedly you know we don't need to sell weapons here there's no threat to New Zealand,” i mea atu a Colonel Klink o Peace Action Manawatū (PAM).

E kōkiri ana a Organise Aoteroa kia whakakorengia ngā whakaaturanga nei, ā, ka porotū tonu rātou hei ngā huinga e haere ake nei.

Ētahi atu North Island: West Coast

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori. (TUARUA)

    Kua tata pau te wā
    9 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori. (TUARUA)

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    5 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    4 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    3 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    17 hāora e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

Kāre i kitea he Ataata Tāpiri.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community