Parents want manslaughter charges laid over son's death

E whakapae ana te whānau o Stephen Dudley, i hēngia rātou e te ture. Koia nei te take, he hāmene mō te whakamate pōkerehū e hiahiatia ana mō te matenga o tā rātou tama. Ko tā te roia, tā Nikki Pender, kei te hiahia arotakengia ai te take nei e te rōia matua, whai muri i te putanga o te pūrongo a te kai-whakawā take tūpāpaku inanahi mō te matenga o Dudley.

He horo te whakautu a te whānau o Stephen Dudley ki nga kitenga a te Kaiwhakamātau tūpapaku.

Hei tā te Pāpā o Stephen a Brent Dudley, “We feel we've been shafted through and through by police, the crown prosecutor, the whole justice system has failed us.”

Hei tā te Roia o te whānau Dudley a Nikki Pender, “The criminal justice system has really let them down and let Stephen down and they would like the solicitor general to review the criminal process with a view to laying a manslaughter charge.”

Ko tā Matenga tirohanga, i tū te manawa o Stephen, ina te pātuki kino ki a ia.

“They want the criminal justice to reflect the true seriousness of what happened and what the actual legal consequences are.”

I mate a Dudley e wha tau ki muri, tekau ma rima ngōna tau, i muri i te whakaharatau whutupōro nā tētehi o tōna hoa tākaro rāua ko tōna tuākana ia i patu tūkino, i tētehi papatākaro i te uru o Tāmaki. E noho tōtora wāhi rua ana te piropiro o te whānau.

“On one level they're very grateful to finally get to this stage where they have had someone independently look at the evidence and reach the conclusion they had believed all along. But on the other hand, four years on it brings up old wounds, it's nearly the anniversary of Stephen's death.”

E rua ngā tūtohunga i puta. Tuatahi, kia ako ngā ākonga tau tuaiwa o tōna kura ō-mua ki nga mahi whakaora manawa. Tuarua, ka hanga i te Manatū Mātauranga i te rārangi tohutohu hei hoko i te purere whakahihiko manawa, me te whakaharatau i ngā kaiako me ngā ākonga.

I mea mai te Minita o Te Manatū Mātauranga a Nikki Kaye ki a Te Kāea, e whakarato ana rātou i ngā rārangi tohutohu pai ake hei whakatutuki i te ture Oranga me te Haumaru i te mahi. Waihoki ka whai ia i ngā tohutohu a ngāna āphia ki ngā hua me te utu hei whakaako i ngā tamariki katoa ki te mahi whakaora manawa.

E matapae ana a Pender ka tuku te tono ki te rōia o te karauna ā tērā wiki.