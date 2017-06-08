Oranga Tamariki backs Mokopuna Ora for better outcomes

He kaupapa manaaki mokopuna kua whakawhānutia ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ki te marae o Papakura.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere Matua ki te Raki, hei tā Glynis Sandland, "We know we can't do these things alone and the whanau from these families from Waikato Tanui are really excited by this as much as we are,"

Ka mahi ngātahi te manatū Oranga Tamariki me Waikato Tainui ki te tautohu i ngā whānau me ngā hapū o ngā uri mokopuna ka noho i raro i tō rātou maru.

Hei tā Sandland, "So the idea is to keep them away from care, out of state care, to have them working with family. So our social workers will engage with the Mokopuna Ora support advisors and they will help them identify their whakapapa, so voluntarily these families can start to be educated around the support that they can get in that area."

I te tau e rua mano tekau mā rua, nā te Minita nā Paula Bennett te kaupapa i kōkiri ki te kāhui rangatira ā iwi. I Kirikiriroa te hōtaka tuatahi i whakatū ai. Kua āwhina rātou i ngā whānau ono tekau mā ono me ngā mokopuna kotahi rau whitu tekau mā toru. Arā, e ono tekau mā ono ngā mokopuna e noho ana i te taha o ō rātou whānau.

Ko tā Rāhui Papa, "I roto i ēnei whā tau kua whakahaerehia ki roto o Waikato kua tino kitea te hua o tēnā mahi tahi, nō reira, kua whakamānutia i roto o Papakura tekau mā whā mano tāngata e noho ana ki roto i te Tonga o Tāmaki.

Ka whakamahi te tari Oranga Tamariki i ngā hua ka puta i te kaupapa tekau mā rua marama te roa, hei whakapai ake i ā rātou ratonga manaaki tamariki.

