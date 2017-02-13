Ohinemutu resident fears for safety after hydro-thermal eruption

Kei te matakū tētahi hau kāinga i Ohinemutu i te noho haumaru o tōna whānau i muri i te wā tuawhā o tētahi pahūtanga ki tōna kāinga i te roto o Rotorua. Kua kite a Lani Kereopa ki te kōawa o Ruapeka i muri i tētahi atu pahūtanga inanahi ā kei te hiahia ia kia mahi tahi me te kaunihera a rohe o Rotorua hei kimi rongoa ki te kaupare i ngā pahūtanga.

Kei te āmaimai a Lani Kereopa i te kitenga o tētahi atu pahūtanga.

Hei tā Lani Kereopa (Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa), “It was a huge wall of black water lasted for between five and ten seconds and every time it happens I'm thinking is it just going to erupt and stop it has in the past or is everything going to start erupting I can't help but get really anxious and worry about our home, worried about the village.”

I tū tētahi atu pahūtanga i Ohinemutu i te marama Whiringa ā Rangi i tēra tau. E ai ki a Lani Kereopa kei te mahi tahi ia me te kaunihera a rohe o Rotorua hei kaupare i ētahi atu pahūtanga a ngā rā kei te heke mai.

Ko tā Kereopa (Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa), “Within a month to six weeks of a sand bar blocking it off completely from the lake these eruptions started and I just think it's worth reopening it to see if that is going to make a difference and regardless of whether it does or doesn't make a difference the Ruapeka lagoon is getting hotter and hotter so it's a health and safety issues for residence and tourists.”

Ki tā tari o Te Pū Āo ehara i te mea he tau hōu ngā pahūtanga nei ki Ōhinemutu.

Hei tā Kereopa (Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa), “It's frustrating for me because nobody else has seen it erupt but if they did people would be really concerned you know they are huge eruptions my grandfather is from Whakarewarewa and spent a lot of time at Waka village and these eruptions are bigger than Pohutu.”

E ai ki a Lani koinei tōna kainga, ā, e kore ia mo te neke ahakoa ēnei pahūtanga puia.