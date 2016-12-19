NZ’s dog trainer to the movie stars

Ko Raumati tēnā e whanga mai ana, ā, kāore e kore ka puta mai te mahi o te tangata me ē rātou mōkai kuri. I tūtaki tā mātou karere a Wepiha Te Kanawa rāua ko tana mōkai a Beau Pugsly i tētahi o ngā tohunga whanonga kararehe o te ao.

E ai ki ngā kōrero koia te kīngi o ngā kararehe. Ko Mark Vette tētahi o ngā tohunga whanonga kararehe o te ao, ā, kua mahi ia ki ngā kiriata nui o Holywood.

“A lot of the New Zealand movies Lord of the Rings and also movies like Narnia The LIon Witch and the Wardrobe. They had wolves on that, they brought wolves from America and trained them and horses and numerous other animals.”

The Piano, The Last Samurai, Hunt for the Wilderpeople anō hoki.

“2pac is my daughter’s dog that was a rescue dog, so we rescued his and treated him, he was a bit of a mess when we first started him. Then he went on to do quite a bit of film work and then he got the role as 2pac.”

Kei Tāmaki ia e whakatairanga ana i tētahi kiriata hou ko 'Red Dog', ki te whakaako hoki i a māua ko Beau Pugsly i ētahi āhuatanga hou.

“I noticed with your little falla here Beau, he's got a little bit of weariness to strangers. He's missed his socialisation with kids, its treat able so we can sort him out now.”

E ai ki a Mark, ko te wahanga whakahoahoa te tino wahanga mō ngā kuri i a rātou e tipu ana.

“7-8 weeks is when you should get your dog, that next 2 month is the formative period of your dog's life, that's when you make and break your dog, it's when they really need to get out and about and socialise.”

E ai ki tētahi ripoata ā-tau o PET First Aid and Training tata ki te tekau mā toru mano ngā tāngata i tērā tau i ngaua e te kuri. Hei tā Mark, nō ō rātou rangatira kē te hē.

“Train the basics on them at the early stages and do their meet and greets, so they meet and greet people and dogs in a friendly manner. It's not hard to do, it's not rocket science it just needs to be done.”

Ko te tohutohu matua a Mark, ki a koe me tō mōkai i tēnei kirihimete, kia harikoa.