NZ needs to address porn problem - health worker

E ai tā Russell Waetford kai tauawhi i ngā kaihara tūkino whānau, he pānga nui tō te pōnau ki te waiaro o ngā taihara nei. A, e whai atu ana tēnei i tā Pornhub whakatau ko Aotearoa tētahi o ngā whenua e tino whakamahi ana i tōnā pae-tukutuku. Kei a Heeni Brown tēnei pūrongo.

Ko Aotearoa e hiakai ana ki ngā whakaahua onioni, e hiahia ana a Russell Waetford kia whakatikangia e Aotearoa tana raruraru pōno.

"How do we address it, well that's a big question because with youth they become so engaged that it starts to take over their way of thinking and it becomes obsessive."

Mō te koni i te rua tekau tau a ia e āwhina ana ngā taihara tūkino ā whānau. Hei tāna, e tukituki rawa ana ki ngā tūkinotanga o te whakamahi pōno.

"What we're finding is that the number of perpetrators of violence, domestic violence and I mean with the men around 80% have been sexually abused as children, so what leads to that type of abuse? And I think pornography has an influence. So that level of abuse is not really being addressed."

I roto i tana aromatawai rua mano tekau mā ono, he rua tekau mā toru piriona tāngata i whai waahi atu ki a Pornhub, ā, ko Aotearoa tonu te whenua tuarima e kaha ana te aruaru i te pae-tukutuku nei.

Ahakoa kahore anō kia kitea he rautaki whakatikatika, e mea ana e Waetford he timatanga pea te kaupapa tā ACC, arā a Mates and Dates.

"I don't think there is a short term because it is so readily accessible and available you can't just stop it, but its how to we change the desire to actually go there and I think that's where the problem lies, is to replace it to something that's more worthwhile and uplifting and strengthening"

I whakapā atu ki a Pornhub, engari kahore anō kia whakahoki kōrero mai ki te take nei.