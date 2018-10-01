Ngāti Pōneke farewells last ‘golden girl’ Riria Utiku

Kua tuku atu te 'golden girl' mutunga o te hunga i tīmata te Kapa Māori o Ngāti Pōneke a Riria Utiku ki tōna moe roa. He kotahi rau e rua tau tōna pakeke ā i poroporoaki ia ki te marae o Pipitea i Te Whanganui a Tara i tēnei rā.

Ko ngā uri whakaheke o te Kapa o Ngāti Pōneke e mihi atu ki tō rātou kuia ki a Riria.

Ko tā Emanuiarangi "Marnie" Morgan, "she was a straight shooter, she was very gentle, and I would say was like 'god save the queen', she always looked beautiful."

Koia tētahi o ngā 'golden girls' i tīmata i te kapa nei i te tau toru tekau mā whitu, he rua tekau tau tōna pakeke.

Ko tā Rāwiri Ormsby, Perehītini ki Ngāti Pōneke "me pupuri tātou te hunga rangatahi me tātou o te rōpū o Ngāti Pōneke ōna pūkenga, me o rātou pūkenga o ngā morehu kua wehe atu ki te pō."

Ko tā Morgan "they were a hard team those golden girls, a hard team to follow and well, she was a diamond our Aunty."

He wahine kaingākau ki te hākinakina. I tāna huritau kotahi rau tāna whakaputa na te kapa ia i whai hononga ano ia ki tōna tuakiri Māori.

Ko tāna kia Te Kāea "They were good years. Had to learn about a lot of Maori things because us children were brought up as Europeans, just grows on you once you've joined up you're all part of it."

I te pakanga tuatahi i tuku reta, pūhera hoki ia ki ngā hōia Maori, me te tautoko i te hunga i hoki mai. Koia koia he ringa raupā.

Ko tā Morgan "when her husband uncle Rangi died she farmed that land there for a further ten years. For someone who was smaller than I, and I don't consider myself to be very tall, being so petite she was so strong."

Ki te urupā o Rangiatea takoto ai a Riria i te taha o tana hoa rangatira.