Ngāpuhi settlement "priority" for new Minister of Treaty Negotiations Andrew Little

Kua tuwhera ake te Kawanatanga hou i tēnei, tōna tau rima tekau ma rua, ā, ko tā Andrew Little te Minita Take Tiriti kua rite ia ki te kakari i ngā taunahua kei te haere.

Te Minita Take Tiriti hou ā Andrew Little ā, e hīkaka ana ia ki te tīmata i ngā mahi.

"This is a huge honour and a huge privilege. I'm thrilled with the responsibilities I've been given. I know there are going to be huge challenges in the Treaty Negotiations Portfolio but I relish that."

Ko te kerēme o Ngāpuhi tētahi aronga nui.

"Ngāpuhi is probably one fo the tractable issues that we've got to get through so that would be a high priority for me and I give the hard problems the biggest priority because I like to fix them."

Ka whakaki a Little i ngā hū a Chris Finlayson, o Nāhinara. E rima tekau ma iwa o ngā kēreme i whakatauhia i te wā i a ia. Ka hui ngātahi tēnei tokorua a ngā wiki e heke mai nei.

"I'll be looking to my predecessors for advice and guidance. I'm not going to do this on my own and in the end we're all motivated to do what's right for New Zealand and for the Treaty.”

Ko tā Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori hou a Nanaia Mahuta, na te pakeketanga mai o Little i Taranaki me tāna mōhio ki te hitori ka tutuki i a ia te mahi.

"He tangata whakapono ki te whakarite i ngā mamae o mua. Koira te pai o tēra tangata kia riro tēra mahi nunui ki a ia. Mā mātou e akiaki e tiaki i a ia i tāna haere."

Koia hoki te Minita Take Ture, Kōti, Te Tira Tiaki, Te Pā Whakamarumaru me te urutomo anō i te rua waro i Pike River.