Ngāpuhi settlement delayed once again

Kua whakarōau anō te waka whakatau kereme o Ngāpuhi whai muri i te tohutohu a pirimia Bill English ki a Te Kotahitanga me Tūhoronuku, ka huri tuarā te karauna ki a rātou kia kotahi raano te hoe a te iwi.

I pohehe Te Kotahitanga o nga hapu o Ngapuhi kua tata atu ki te mutunga o te araroa e tatu ai o ratou na kereme tiriti i mua i to ratou hui ohorere me te pirimia i te Rahoroi.

Ko tā Rudy Taylor, Te Kotahitanga o ngā hapū o Ngapuhi, "I thought that him telling us that he wants to withdraw his Minister of Treaty Negotiations Minister and also OTS staff and let Ngapuhi think about how they want to go forward, we think that was naive because its taken us eight years to come together to sort this out."VO2

Engari he whakatau tēnei he tautokotia ana e te rōpū o Tūhoronuku e puriti tonutia ana i te mana whakatatu i ngā kereme tiriti o Ngāpuhi.

Hari katoa au i tērā āhuatanga i te take kua roa kee a wai rānei e arai ana i te hikoi o tēnei take. Nā i pēnei anō te kii a te pirimia ko te whirinaki atu au kia koutou ngā kaiarahi ia Ngāpuhi kia tutuki tēnei kaupapa.

E mea ana Te Kotahitanga kua tautokotia e e ngā hapū pau te kaha ko te purongo o Maranga Mai hei ara whakamua. Engari kua raru te whakaotinga mai o te kaupapa i te aranga ano o te heamana o Ngāpuhi a Sonny Tau mai i tona takanga ki te hee.

Ko tā Rudy Taylor, "We fronted up to the transition team with our members and OTS and of course Tuhoronuku never. I say this because the interference from one person within Ngapuhi has delayed that process and that's what we're not happy with and we tried to tell the prime minister that at no point are we gonna step back on this issue because we've gone through the hard yards of getting our people together."

Hei tā Hone Sadler, "Horekau kee he raruraru ki au i te mea kua tukuna ma Ngāpuhi anō wana take e kōrero. Kua roa kee mātou e mea ana kei a mātou to mātou ake rangatiratanga. Nā pēhea atu i tu atu i tērā ka tukuna mai ma mātou anō mātou e tohutohu ma mātou anō mātou e whakarite. Nā koia ko taku hari."

Kahore anō kia puta he kōrero okawa i te kawana mō tēnei whakatau aa e taria ana kia hoki kōrero mai ngā tari o te pirimia me te minita take tiriti.

