New Year's Resolution - I’m going alcohol free for the entire year

E hia o tatou e whakarite ana mo te tauhou heoi ano e kore pea etahi o a tatou kaupapa e ea. I tenei po ka korero mai te tangata rongonui o te ao a-tihi, a Raniera Rewiri kia tatou e pa ana ki nga whakaritenga tika mo te tau ruamano tekau ma whitu.

He tangata kakama.

"What I’ll be doing next year is what I do every day is to try be a better person than I was yesterday. And the way I plan on doing that and achieving that is next I'll be doing monthly challengers to sort of test myself to learn and to grow so I'll be doing things that I haven't done before which is going vegan for a month such as going vegetarian for a month, and other physical things doing 100 squats a day for a month."

E mohio whanuitia ia mo ana kupu whakatenatena i runga o Pukamata me Instagram.

“So for me one of my resolutions for example is, I’m going alcohol free for the entire year, and I actually want to do that and another strategy to achieve that is I’m looking at the negatives of drinking alcohol so it's of gives me a bit if a push to not drink."

Mo nga tau e rua kua hipa he haerere ki te ao me te whakaniko i te ehatu whakaaro mo te hunga e whai nei i te huarahi whakamua me te oranga pai.

"The main things I’ve sort of been through, I was bullied as a child, been over weight, you sort of don't realise it until you go through but it still stays with you. But when I faced my challengers I’ve been able to overcome them in some way or form by trusting my own intuition."

Kua hoki mai ia ki Whakatane mai Ahitereria noho ai, me tona he tikanga nui tenei mona ka takahi nei i te arawhanui.

"I’m doing kapa haka, so hopefully I stand for Tauira at Matatini, so that’s one of the biggest things I’m really looking forward to in the near future. This will be first adult group I’ll performing for since high school 7 years ago."

I a ia ka aro atu ki nga ra o anamata ko te whakapono e mau tonu ana.