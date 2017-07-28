New voices join Modern Māori Quartet

Tokorua ngā kaiwaiata hōu kua whakapiri atu ki te rōpū reoreka a Modern Māori Quartet i mua i tā rātou haerenga ki tāwāhi a tēra wiki. Ko Rutene Spooner ko Tainui Kuru hoki tēra ka tū ki te ahurewa kia whakarata te marea o Edinburgh.

He reo rōreka hou ki Modern Māori Quartet i mua tā rātou haerenga tuatahi ki Edinburgh.

Hei tā Rutene Spooner (Kaiwaiata hōu) "Three thousand shows that are playing at the festival and we're there representing New Zealand."

Tainui Kuru (Kaiwaiata hōu), "It's an incredible learning experience, not only do I get to be part of this amazing whānau and just jump in on all the work they've done on previous years - I just come in, get to go on the trip for a month sweet as, but just learning more about my culture and being immersed in it is invaluable."

I ngā wiki e rua kua pahure e whakapau werawera ana rāua kia ako he whakaaturanga hou i mua i tā rātou wehe atu hei te Mane. Kia tū ngātahi ki ngā kaipēne tuturu a James Tito rāua ko Matariki Whatarau.

Hei tā James Tito, Kaipēne Tuturu, "They are music and theater trained which none of us have been, we're all actors who pretend to sing! So to actually rehearse and work alongside real singers is really nice for us and makes us lift our game up even more."

Ko ngā kaipēne hōu he wahanga o te whainga nui kia puta a Modern Māori Quartet ki te Ao.

Hei tā Tito, "The three of us and Matariki Whatarau who isn't here will be going to Edinburgh, the other four Matu Ngaropo, Francis Kora, Maaka Pohatu and Jamie McCaskill will be in Australia for two weeks."

Ka tū te rōpū mo ngā whakaaturanga whā tekau mā rima, ā, ka tuwhera te kōpaki hōu That's Us hei te marama o Mahuru.

