New resource connects students to Māori ancestral knowledge about fungi

He rauemi hou hei tūhono i ngā tauira kura kaupapa Māori ki te mātauranga Māori ō tāukiuki e pā ana ki ngā hekaheka. Nā Manaaki Whenua te puka rauemi a Ngā Hekaheka o Aotearoa i whakarewa ki TKKM o Ngā Maungārongo ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

E ai ki tētahi o ngā Kaituhi a Georgina Stewart, “Kua whakauru ngā mātauranga nō te ao tawhito e pā ana ki ēnei ngā whakamahinga me ngā mātauranga Māori mō ētahi o ngā hekaheka o Aoteaora.”

Hei tā tētahi Kairangahau o Manaaki Whenua a Peter Buchannan, “It occurred to me that this knowledge is not European knowledge this is Māori knowledge and do Māori know it, and is it the pūtaiao the Māori science curriculum, is there a way to get it there.”

Hei tā Buchannan kāre e mōhiotia whānuitia ngā hua o ngā harore me ngā hekaheka.

“So they help plants to grow and they help connect plants. They actually manage the whole decomposition and nutrient cycling process so in the environment fungi are incredibly important. They're also important for how people can use fungi. We use them for anti-biotic, medicine and food.”

He kaupapa nā Manaaki Whenua i taki, kawea atu ai ngā tauira o TKKM o Ngā Maungārongo ki te ngahere ki te rapa harore, me te aha, ka kitea e rātau he hekaheka hou kāre anō kia kitea e te hapori pūtaiao.

“We did various studies to determine that it was new, never been seen before, new to science internationally, and then we fashioned a scientific paper to formally describe those new fungi that the students had found.”

He rauemi reo rua nā Stewart i tuhi, nā Heeni Jacob i whakamāori kia whakamahia ki ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori.

“There will be other knowledge within Māoridom which is not known outside, but what we tried to do is at least collate the knowledge which is written form and re-introduce it back into the schools. Students can understand a little about the importance of fungi.”

Hei tā Stewart, “Bringing ancient ancestral knowledge around native fungi back and returning that knowledge to today’s tamariki Māori, Māori children, especially those learning in Te Reo.”

Ka tukuna te pukapuka rauemi nei ki ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori kotahi rau mā waru, puta noa i te motu.