New dark comedy play has serious prison message

E upane ana ngā whakaharatau mō tētahi whakaari paki e whakaatu ana i ngā āhuatanga o ngā mauhere kikino rawa ki rō whare herehere. Nā ngā kaituhi, kaiwhakaari hoki a Rob Mokaraka, Miriama McDowel rātou ko Jason Te Kare taua whakaari i tuhi.

E ai ki a Te Kare mā te pukuhohe e kawe ai ngā toimahatanga o ngā mauhere Māori, e haurua ana te rahi o ngā tāne ki rō whare herehere i te motu.

Hei tā te Kaituhi a Jason Te Kare, “I think the humour is incredibly Māori. The topics will be something that Māori relate to around kaupapa Māori. There's a few jokes in it that I'm not sure non-Māori will get. It's done with laughter which really opens people up. I mean something like two cars one night by Taika.”

Mā ngā kaiwhakaari tokorua e kawe ngā kiripuaki huhua.

Actor Co-writer Miriama McDowell says, “I worked in a men's prison when I first graduated from drama school. And at the time I had this real visceral response to the stories the men told me about their lives. And I wanted people to understand where these characters come from.”

Koianei te titonga tuatahi nā te rōpū hou o T.O.A Productions. I rangahaua e te tira kaitito ngā kōrero a ngā mauhere o mua me ngā mema kēnge.

“I would really hope that it changed the way people look at inmates and the way we treat inmates,” says Te Kare.

“We're constantly asking ourselves, if Māori see this moment, what are we telling them. So it's all about what are we trying to say in the bigger picture for Māoridom,” says McDowell.

Ka tū te kōkuhunga o te whakaaturanga Cellfish ki ngā whare tāpere o Q i te pokapū o Tāmaki me Te Oro i Ukutoia ā tērā tau, hei te marama o Maehe.