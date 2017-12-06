Nā te whakahoahoa i waenga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa kua whiwhi hua ai rātou

E toru tekau mā whitu miriona tāra te wāriu o ngā rawa o Ngati Tūwharetoa, he pikinga ake i te toru tekau mā tahi ira rua miriona i tērā tau. E ai ki te heamana o Ngā Kai-tiaki i te Whakataunga o Tūwharetoa, ki a Rakeipoho Taiaroa, he tahua ngaruru ana i te mahi ngātahi ki ngā rōpū o te iwi, tarahiti mai, koporeihana mai.

Nā te whakahoahoa ki ngētehi tarahiti kē atu o te iwi, i taea ai e Ngā Kai-tiaki Whakataunga o Tūwharetoa te waru mano e toru rau heketea o te Whareherehere o Hautū-Rangipō te whakahoki ki te iwi.

“The forestry part is now leased out to a third party,” i mea atu a Taiaroa. “The prison obviously is going to be utilised by the prison. But also what we have in place is, because it's beautiful hunting in there, our people hunt and fish, access for our hapū very important to get in there and go to the forest and hunt and the river fish.”

Ināianei, e kaitā rawa ana tā rātou pupuru whenua i te puku o te taone o Taupōnuiatia. Kua hokona e rātou ngā kura e iwa me ngā whenua huhua o te kaurana.

“Through the deferred settlement process lands or the RFR's we have the opportunity, First Right of Refusal process to get those lands and we asked all of our capital rich trust, incorporations to see whether they were interested in purchasing, primarily the ones that had an opportunity for income.”

I te tau rua mano mā iwa, i hoki atu ngā rawa o ngā ngāhere i Te Puku o Te Ika a Māui e rīma rau mirona tāra te wāriu, ki ngā iwi e waru o te rohe, whērā i a Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

“We're lucky, cause we're not going to go anywhere. We're getting our land back which is the main thing. And we're getting our land back with income.”

Ko tētehi aronganui o Te Tarahiti, he whakahoki i te putea tautoko i whakakorengia e whā tau ki muri ki ngōna marae, kaumātua, kuia me te tari o Te Whare o Te Heuheu.