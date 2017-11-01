Nā te Minita Take Ture hoū ka poronga o te Ture Hara Toru

E tautoko ana te Mātanga Take Taihara a Khylee Quince i te poronga o te Ture Hara Toru. Nā te Minita Take Ture hōu, nā Andrew Little te whakatau kia whakakorea taua ture. Ā, ko te whakatau a Quince, he nui ngā pānga pai ki te Māori.

I raro i te ringa o te Minita Take Ture ka whakakorea te Ture Hamene Toru.



"The three strikes law isn't working. It's been on the statute books for eight years now; actually serious offending rates have gone up, our prison population is going up."

Engari ko tā ACT, te rōpū i whakatu i te ture he whiu whai hua tēnei ina ka ngoikore ngā tino kaihara.

ACT Leader David Seymour says "when the Labour Party said they were going to reduce the rates of the Māori Prison population, I never dreamed that they would start by letting off the hardest crimms of all."

He whakakorenga ture e tautokotia te Mātanga Take Taihara a Khylee Quince, me te whakapae ka heke iho pea ngā kanohi Māori ki te hīnaki. He pu whitu tupono ka riro ma rātou tēnei whiu na te Kaiwhakawā.

"This is supposed to be about deterrence and incapacitation. The theory is that people will be afraid of the potential of the more serious consequences of a second and third strike, none of the data none of the research shows that that's true."

He whakatau e kore e whakaae e Seymour.

“She couldn't be right because the law is only seven years old. Only two people have got to a third strike, that in itself shows there's some deterrence going on."

Ko tā Te Minita Take Ture hei tēra tau timata ai te mahi. TKTK