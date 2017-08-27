Nā Ōtara te karanga, i te hui pueru o Pacific Fusion Fashion, i reira whakaaturia katoatia ai ngā tini taera o te hapori, ngā mahuri tōtara anō hoki o te rāngai hoahoa kākāhu, whakaatu kākāhu, mahi toi anō hoki. Kei a Taroi Black te roanga ake o ngā kōrero.

He hui taurima i tū ki te aroaro tonu o ngā toa o Ōtara.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere a Nora Swann, "Because I'm Otara, born and bred, I'm very proud Otarian. For the past six months, we've been here a lot and just connecting with the locals and they're excited too."

Kōinei hoki te tau tuarua o tēnei huihuinga Pacific Fusion Fashion, ā, ko te rerekētanga he mana ake tō te waihangatanga nei.

E mea ana a Leilani Tominiko, "What's unique about it, not only is it showcasing Pacific Island and Māori designers and models but it's quite diverse in that includes different shapes and sizes and also includes the transgender people."

Tekau mā tahi ngā momo kaituitui kākāhu ka kitea ki kōnei. Tokowhitu o rātou nō Tāmaki Makaurau ki te Tonga.

Ki tā Nora, "I think this is a good opportunity for Pacific and Māori designers to showcase the infused fashion that's coming through from both Māori and Pacific designers so it's got the mixture of the tradition, culture, values and belief, and then it’s the infused, the lifestyle we live in today. We’ve put that together and that's what they are putting on to the runway."

He akoranga noa iho tēnei huarahi mā ēnei kaituitui kākāhu me te hunga whakatauira ana i ā rātou mahi i roto i te āo pueru.