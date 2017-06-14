Nā ngā mahi ahumahi ngahere ka tipu ngā mahi ki te Tairāwhiti

Kei te matomato te ahumahi ngahere ki Tūranga Nui ā Kiwa, ā ko te matapae ia hei ngā tau e rima ka piki ake te maha o ngā rākau ka tau atu ki Poi Eastland mā te kōtahi miriona tana. He whakawhanaketanga e rea ake ai ngā tūranga mahi ki te rohe.

He putunga rākau, me he maunga te rite e tau ana ki te pōta nei, ia haora o ia rā o te wiki.

E ai kit e Kaiwhakahaere o Eastland Port a Andrew Gaddum told Te Kāea, "We're exporting about 2.5 million tonnes a year through the port at the moment that's up from under half a million tonnes 10 years ago so things have really picked up."

Ahakoa kei runga noa atu ngā tatauranga kore mahi ki Tūranga me Te Matau a Māui i te motu, mā te maha o ngā rākau nei e whakarahi hoki i ngā tūranga mahi.

"There is about 50 people employed directly by the port here in Gisborne and then another 100 contractors who both load the boats and unload the log trucks that come into the port."

Kua kitea ngā hua o ngā rākau i whakatōngia i ngā tau iwa tekau, he rākau nō ngā hau e whā o te tairāwhiti.

"About 80 per cent of our logs are going to China to be used in the construction industry as well as manufacturing solid wood furniture and plywood products."

Nā te nui o ngā mahi, he taunga waharua kei te hangaia ki te pōta, kia āhei ai ngā waka e rua te whakakīa ki te rākau i te wā kōtahi.