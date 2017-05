Mr Poronīhia 2017 - Shannon Karaka

Ko Shannon Karaka te toa whakaihuwaka o te whakataetae Mr Polynesia ki Ahitereiria. Ko te kaupapa nui o te whakataetae i tēnei tau, kei te te tino tata ki tōna ngākau, arā, ko te whakarewa ake i te māramatanga ki te mate hinengaro i waenga i ngā tāne o Te Moananui-ā-Kiwa.

Inā tata nei i tū te whakataetae i Poihākena, tokoiwa ngā kaitauwhawhai i eke ki te pae. Ehara i te mea he whakamīharo noa te mahi engari, he whakarewa ake i te māramatanga mo te mate hinengaro hoki, he kaupapa kua tāmaua ki te ngākau o Shannon me tōna whānau.

Ko tā Shannon Karaka, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, "I lost a family member to mental illness a couple years ago so I didn't really know that it was to raise mental health awareness but it's close to me and my family we felt the tragedies of losing someone to mental health first hand."

I puta i te kaupapa tuatahi o Mr Polynesia ko ngā here whakahoahoa i waenga i ngā tāne, ko te koromakinga, he whakahoki rawa ki ngā hapori.

"We fed the homeless and participated in other events as well tried to give back to community for me that was really good I think service to others is where you truly find happiness."

Ki Ahitereiria, he ngārara nui te mate whakamomori, i kawe a Shannon me ōna parata i te kaupapa ki te papa whakatū waewae ā Tāne Rore.

"We created a haka on suicide and the haka basically speaks about suicide is a problem in our community and we need to band together to make a difference and to love and support those who are suffering."

Mā te wā ka mōhio ia i ngā haepapa o tōna taitara hou, engari mo te wā nei ka tatari a Shannon mo te tono o "The Rock" māna kia tū pea hei kaiwhakaari.