Moko – How young is too young?

He tamaiti, e rite ana ki te pāpā. He kai-tā i te kiri a Trinity Ropiha kua tāia tāna tama ki te moko mō tōna huritau tekau mā rima. Ko te pātai, he tōmua rawa rānei te tā i te kiri?

E ono ngā tamariki a te pāpā takitahi nei, a Trinity Ropiha. Ko tōna manawa nui ki te tā-moko kei te manawa pūputu i a ia ki tāna mātāmua, ki a Traye.

“Tattooing your first kid is a big step for any tattooist, you've got to put in your utmost best work. I'm sucking back tears while I'm tattooing.”

Nōnanahi nei eke ai a Traye ki te tekau mā rima tau te pakeke. Hei tikitiki mō tōna māhunga, he moko ki tōna ringa tāna i īnoi mai i tōna pāpa, he kai-tā moko ia i ngā tau tekau mā toru nei.

“I am his son after all, and so getting it done by him is a little bit overwhelming,” says Traye.

Arā ngā uauatanga ki a Traye i tōna taiohitanga, hei mātāmua o te tokoono kua whakatipuria e te pāpā takitahi ki Rotorua.

“Getting trapped in my own head, thinking about things too much. Just contemplating on a lot of stuff. My worst enemy is me.”

Engari ko tōna tānga ki te moko kua tūhono i a Traye ki tōna ahurea Māori, ki tōna whānau hoki.

“Kapa haka is my passion. So it feels right having a moko as my first. It gives me a sense of pride. The story of my moko is of my family and I'm just proud to wear my family on my shoulder.”

Kaare he ture i Aotearoa mō te pakeke e tika ana kia tāia te kiri, heoi ko tā ētahi ture kaunihera, ko te hunga tamariki iho i te tekau mā waru tau, me whakaae e te matua. E ai ki a Traye, me waiho ki ngā mātua te tikanga ki te tuku i wā rātou tamariki kia tāngia e te mātanga.

“It breaks my heart to see lot of tattoos on young kids that aren't done professionally. I've been in the industry long enough to know when someone is able to be tattooed. I know my son and I know my children and he's definitely at the age when he can start getting tattooed. If I was to hold it back to long, he'd probably so somewhere else,” says Trinity.

Mō Traye, ko tōna hononga ki tōna pā, kei tua noa atu i te awe māpara.

“We have our father and son moments and this has been one of the greatest,” says Traye.