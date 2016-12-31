Mika Tribute - They changed the music and cultural landscape

Ko David Bowie, Prince rātou ko George Michael ētahi o ngā manu tīoriori rongonui ka riro ki te ringa kaha o aituā i tēnei tau. Ka mutu, ko ngā taonga tuku iho o ēnei mananui o te ao waiata kei te whakapūmautia e tētahi kai-whakangahau Māori. ōna tikanga o te ao waiata, ko ēnei toki puoro te take.

“All three of them are so prominent because they had something to say beyond the music, the music is first and for most and there are things about all three that we as humans identify with. Perhaps the difference is, perhaps they went where others couldn’t go. The said things other people would not say at the time and they all had their own convictions.”

I mate a David Bowie i te mate pukupuku o te ate i te marama o Kohitātea.

“David Bowies was very unusual, the Pop star, skinny little white kid, Luther Vandross was his backing singer, he dated the most beautiful women in the world Iman. He had everything that you could aspire to be as an individual. He was so pro-human rights before, I remember him before going on about the lack of colour in the music industry.”

Ko Prince tērā i whai atu, i mate ki tana tūrangawaewae i Chanhassen in Minessota i te rua tekau mā tahi o ngā rā o Paengawhāwhā.

“Then of course Prince came along and Prince was always a gender bender whether you like it or not. I remember singing Doves cry when I warmed up for Grace Jones a long time ago, George Michael of course infamously came out with the song outside.”

Hei tā Mika, ahakoa kua hinga ēnei tohunga ko a rātou reo tonu e ora ana ki ngā ngākau o te mano.

“When people leave this realm what are they wanting to leave behind or not leave behind its not important always to leave something behind not always, but if you leave something in someone’s heart that is something that can't ever be taken away.”