Meth addict kicks habit and reaches out to help others

He māmā nō Korongata a Bobbie-Leed Edwards, tokotoru āna tamariki, ā, kua whakamutua tāna waranga ki te kai methamphetamine. He tata ki te rima marama kaare anō ia kia kai i taua whakapōauau, ā, ko tāna mahi ināianei, he āwhina i ērā atu e mau ana ki ngā here o te kai P, kia whakamutua atu.

Kei te tino hari a Bobbie-Lee me tōna whānau nā tana patu i te ngangara P e whā ngā marama ki muri.

“It's been very hard, I'm lucky I have supportive Mum and Dad my family have been awesome. I think without them I don't think I would've come out as well as I did on the other side. I guess I'm lucky in that sense.”

I te wā i waiho tōna ringa i taua whakapōauau i taka a roto kia pouri rawa, heoi, mai i taua wā kua tīni ōna hoa. He wahine pukumahi ia ināianei, otira, i pāpāhō hoki tana kōrero ki te pae hapori.

“It was overwhelming with all the people commenting, over 50,000 views. I’m like whoa I was buzzing out. It's on Mums Facebook, so one of the things that helped me was to cut all ties with that drug. I got rid of my phone and got rid of my Facebook.”

He tāna ki te hunga e mate ana i taua whakapōauau?

“It's never too late to make it right and make a change. No matter how deep you think you are or how bad you think you've been. All the bad things you think you've done it's never too late.”

Nā te nui o ngā pānui i tau ki aia i toko ake te hiahia kia whai tūranga mahi ki te āwhina atu ki a rātou mā e warawara ana ki ngā mea kino.