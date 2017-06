Me rekureihana te tuku a ngā kamupene i ngā Kōura

Ko te whakamutu i te paunga atu o ngā kōura i ngā wai o Kaikōura te whai o tētahi rautaki kua tonohia atu ki te kāwanatanga. He kai-tauwhiro a Larnce Wichman kei te hiahia whakatutuki whakaaetanga ki Te Manatū Ahu Matua e tōtika ai te whakahaere i te kohikohinga o te horotai nei.

Koinei tā Lance Wichman, me kaua e uru mai anō he poti-pakihi ki Kaikōura, tae noa ki te wā e uru tika mai he ture whakaora i ngā iwi Kōura o te takiwa rā.

"There should be a cap and everything put on hold until we've really worked this out."

He mema matua a Wichman mō CRA 5, tāna nei mahi he tiaki i ngā pāpori kōura o Kaikōura.

"Our concerns have been raised since say four or five years ago when they started reporting their catch lobster. Four years ago they were catching around about 5,200 lobsters, the following year 8,800, and two years ago 13,500 and last year 18,800."

Tā Te Rōpū Poti-Pākihi, he uaua te whakahaere i ana poti-pākihi nā te iti o ngā nama, ā, e pā mamae ana ko rātou kei te ringa-whakatikatika whai muri i ngā rū o Nōema.

Ahakoa rā ko te ono kōura ka tāea e te tangata kotahi, e ai tā Te Rōpū Poti Pākihi e kaha ana tō rātou whakahau kia hii noa iho nei mō te kai anahe te take me te aronga matua, kia kotahi anahe te kōura ki te tangata kotahi.

"We don't have an issue with the charter operators actually going out there and fishing and providing a service with the recreational fisher or even that case for tourists. Where our concerns lie is that there's no management within that area of management fishing because they run under the amateur regulations."

Tā Te Rōpū Pōti Pākihi anō, e aruaru ana e rātou tētahi kawenata mau tikanga. A, e mahi tahi ana rātou me te Manatū Ahu Matua me Te Korowai o Te Tai O Marokura hei oranga ki tua mō ngā tamariki o Tangaroa.