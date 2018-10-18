Me rāhuitia ngā wāhi tūmatanui kia auahi kore? Koia te pātai

He pūrongo nā Te Kaunihera o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa e mea ana kei Te Tairāwhiti te tatauranga tiketike rawa i Aotearoa mō te hunga kaipaipa, e whitu tekau mā whitu ira rima miriona tāra ia tau ka whakapaua ki te hikareti. Ināianei kei te pātaihia te kaunihera mena me auahi kore ngā wāhi tūmatanui.

“I might do the odd one here and there, as I just did, but um yep enforce it however they can and too much if it works.”

“I don't think it's going to really work to say hey you can't smoke in the park, or down the beach, people are still going to do it.”

Ko tā te kaupapahere Smokefree Outdoor Area Policy (SFOA), he whakatau kia auahi kore ngā pāka, ngā wāhi tākaro me ngā tāhuna,

Ināianei kei te ui atu ki te marea mena me toro atu hoki ngā wāhi tūmatanui.

Hei tā te Koromatua a Meng Foon, “Koira te wawata o tātau te kaunihera, me kī te hauora o Te Tairāwhiti, me kī ngā hauora ā iwi, hei kōkiritia tēnei kaupapa kei te aroaro i ngā whānau katoa.”

Ki Aotearoa he 15% ngā pakeke e momi ana ia rā, heoi ki Te Tairāwhiti nei he 30% te rahi, neke atu i te 40% he Māori, ka mutu he $5000 tāra ka whakapaungia ki ngā tūpeka ia tau e rātau te hunga e momi hikareti ana ia rā ki Te Tairāwhiti.

Kei te maioha atu ngā kaimahi hauora, arā, hei tā te kaiwhakatenantena o Hauora Tairāwhiti a Aporina Chapman, “Our smoke-free workforce are celebrating, absolutely, however, this is only one step toward the bigger picture, and the big picture is smokefree Tairāwhiti 2025."

Heoi hei tāna, kāre pea te katoa e tautoko mārika atu, taro kau iho te wā ka huri ngā whakaaro.

“However, in time to come there will be positive change like we've seen with our Tamararo kapa haka, like we've seen at our Waka Ama events and like we've seen with our Māori sports events there will be an acceptance,” te kī a Chapman.