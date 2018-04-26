Me rahi ake ngā whare nui ake kia tutuki ai i te hiahia

Tērā te whakahau a ngā ratonga whare ohorere ki te kāwanatanga kia para huarahi ināianei hei haumaru i te hunga kore kainga i te ūnga mai o te hōtoke. Ko te whakapae ia, taihoa ake nei puta ai i te Minita Take Whare, i a Phil Twyford he huarahi whakaruruhau i te iwi nei.

E māharahara ana tētehi ratonga whare ohorere ki te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau, tē taea ngā hiahia mō ngā whare ngāwari te utu te whakatutuki.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere whare o Monte Cecilia Housing Trust, hei tā Elaine Solesio e toru tekau ki te whā tēkau ngā whānau i te rārangi e tatari nei mō ngā whare.

“In a typical week, we can see up to 10 families coming through our doors wanting housing of some kind. Very much an increase. And now as the winter unfolds, we've got overcrowding conditions, we've got families living in garages, that it is very cold, windy and drafty, and it's impossible to live,” i kī atu a ia.

Hei tā Solesio ko te iwi Māori me ngā whanaunga o te Moananui a Kiwa i te tonga o Tāmaki me te uru te hunga e tino pōkaikaha nei.

“A lot of our Māori and Pacific Island families are larger families. And I'm talking mum, dad, three to five children. Many of those have sought housing in the private sector, unfortunately, they are turned back because of their low income.”

Kua toru tekau tau neke atu te Tarahiti o Monte Cecilia e āwhina ana i ngā whānau pōhara. E ai ki a Solesio me hanga te kāwanatanga i ngā whare he maha ake ngā rūma.

For many of our families, we need larger homes, four to five bedrooms in a time where many of these families are sleeping and parked up in vans, in their cars in parks.

E matapaetia ana ngā ratonga whare ohorere, whērā i tēnei nā, ka rahi ake te hiahia mō ngā whare hei ngā marama e toru e haere ake nei.

“During 2018 what we foresee is many more families coming to us seeking emergency housing, transitional housing.”

E whakapae ana ka puta te whakatau a te Minita Hanga Whare a Phil Twyford me tana rautaki whare ohorere ā tērā marama.