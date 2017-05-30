Me rahi ake ngā Kaimahi Māori ki ngā Whareherehere

E karanga ana a Ara Poutama o Aotearoa kia rahi ake ngā kaimahi māori kia taea ai e rātou te whakaheke i te tokomaha o ngā mauhere māori. E ai ki a Neil Campbell ma te nui ake o ngā kaimahi māori ka whakatīnanahia ētahi atu tikanga Māori.

Rua tekau tau ki muri he āpiha a Neil Campbell ki te whare herehere o Paremoremo

Iaianei, kei te tūranga Pouarahi Māori ki te tari matua o Te Ara Poutama, me te hiahia nui, kia whai mai te Māori ki tēnei momo mahi.

"I ētahi wā, ehara i te mea ka kitea paitia ai te āpiha poutama nē, hei tuahangata kē i te hapori. Me whakahuri taua tirohanga taurekareka noa kia pēnei tonu ai he tūnga rangatira tō te āpiha poutama ki ō tātou hapori. He mauahara, he kāhui mauāhara e te kaihere, he mangumangutaipō ki te motu whānui."

Tā Campbell, o te waru mano kaimahi, rua tekau mā rua ōrau he Māori. Engari e hiahia ana kia piki ake taua tatau ki te tatau mauhere, me te mea nei, o ngā mauhere katoa, rima tekau ōrau he Māori.

"What we then need as part of the rehabilitation is when those people come out of those environments they need to be able to return to a unit or a block where staff are able to support them that rehabilitation and role model many of the values that those programmes and interventions are looking to get across."

Tā Campbell anō, kei ngā whare herehere katoa ngā kaupapa Māori e ora ai te Māori. Engari, he motuhake ētahi o ngā kaupapa ako ki Te Ika a Māui, nā te nui o ngā mauhere Māori.

“But all facilities will run some type of programme or intervention that is usually developed and delivered by Māori service providers from outside of the department to the prisoners within those facilities."

Kua titongia e Te Ara Poutama tētahi haka ko "Kua Takoto te Manuka" te ingoa. Ki reira, tumanakohia ai ka aro mai te Māori ki te whai mahi me tēnei manatū.