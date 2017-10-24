Me aukati te pāmamae me te raweke tāngata

Ka oma a Kahira Rata-Olley i te toru rau kiromita ki Aotearoa ki Ahitereiria hoki kia whakamōhio atu ki te marea i te pāmamae o te patu tangata me te raweke tāngata hoki, kia tāea hoki ngā whānau ki te whakaputa kōrero.

Kei te oma a Kahira Rata-Olley ki te whakamutu i te patu tangata me te raweke tangata hoki.

Ko tāna, “It's to get the message out there that domestic violence and sexual abuse it should not be accepted in our families and in our communities and we need more of our whānau to stand up.”

I tōna taitamarikitanga i raweketia aia e tētahi, heoi, he roa te wā mōna kia anga whakamua kia wareware i aua mamae.

“I was sexually abused from the age of seven to the age of 10 by a whānau member and I was also in a relationship for almost 15 years, and it was spent 13 years of that in domestic violence, and it wasn't only me that was affected by it, it was my son.”I ngā rua tau, e rua rau kiromita i oma i aia mai i Rotorua ki Pā Harakeke, ināianei e toru rua kiromita te whai timata ai ki Ahitereiria tau atu ki Rotorua.

“We're going to start at 4.30am and try and beat the heat. I lived in Australia for almost 14 years, so I know what the heat's going to be like. Hence I'm down in beautiful Flaxmere today to try and adjust to a bit of this heat.”

Hei te rua tekau mā rima o Noema, White Ribbon Day, mutu ai tāna oma, ka taea hoki te titiro ki āna mahi mā tana whārangi pukamata Running to Stop it.