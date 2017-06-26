Matariki brings new light to Takaanini School

Ao ake ana ko Matariki ki runga i te Kura o Takaanini, kua whai pepeha hōu e mahuta ake ai ngā tauira. He kura pae tahi kua pokea e te raru, heoi tērā te haeata e takiri ana mai ki tua mō ngā tamariki i roto i te whai tuakiri Māori.

He māramatanga hou ki te Kura o Takaanini i te aranga mai o Matariki.

Ko tā tauira Jessica Fergusson korero, "it brings us together as one because we are all one family. It's a creative way of bringing all the children together, so we're all happy together and we know where we're from."

I ngā tau tata nei ka raru te kura me te hapori, ka pā mai anō ngā raru kēnge, tamariki hianga anō hoki, ka kore he kaiārahi, he angitūtanga hoki mā ngā tauira, engari kua rerekē te titiro inaeanei.

Ko tā te Tumuaki, a Margaret Aikman korero, "over the last two years we have worked on all those fronts. We've worked on improving student behaviour for their learning, we've worked on raising their achievement levels, improving teaching and learning in classrooms and we've worked on bringing our community along with us."

Ko tā Wiri Peka, Kaitakawaenga ā-kura "the relationships are already built and that's why I believe and the school believes Takaanini is on the rise."

Nā te mana whenua te pepeha me te hītori, i noho ko ngā tauira hei ringatoi. Ko tā Peka na te kapa haka te mau rākau hoki i hiahia ai ngā tamariki ki te ako.

“Nobody here knew the history or the whakapapa or Ihaka Takaanini, they didn't even know who Kiwi Tāmaki was."

Ko tā Jessica "It would be weird if we came to a school and we didn't know where we're from or where the school belongs to so I think it's really important for every school, not just ours, to know their background."

Ko tā Peka e noho poho kereru ana ngā tauira me te hiahia kia hikina te mana o te kura ki taumata anō.