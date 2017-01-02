Maritime Police issue safety reminders to divers

Hurinoa i te motu kei te kohi kaimoana nga whānau hei hora ki ngā tēpu, hei whāngai i ō rātou whānau i te wā hararei. I tēnei tau he kupu akiaki he kupu whakatūpato tā te Mana Ārai Hauata Moana mo te hunga e ruku moana ana.

E kainamu mai nei a rua mano tekau ma whitu ā he wā tēnei hei kohi kaimoana mo nga whānau maha hurinoa i te motu.

Hei tā Stuart James Main Senior Launch master – Wellignton Police, “Prior to Xmas there’s obviously quite a bit of activity on the water with people either shore diving on diving from boats and theres obviously quite a bit of pressure for people to get out because there’s only one 25th of December.”

Hei tā Stuart James Main, nā te maha o ngā karere e kōrero ana mo te kaupapa haumaru ki rō wai, kei te tīni ngā whakaaro ki te wai.

Ko tā Stuart, “I think people are generally getting better. If we want the seafood there for our next generations then we’ve all got to follow some general rules and it will be there for the next generation but if we all; just take under sized and way to many then we all suffer the consequences of that.”

Ko te hiahia a te Mana Ārai Hauata Moana kia whakamōhio atu ki te iwi whānui i ngā āhuatanga whakatūpato ki te hunga ruku kaimoana, kia kore ai rātou e wareware i tēnei wāhanga whakahirahira o te tau.

Hei tā Stuart, “When you follow all the safety rules you normally have a good day and that’s what the police want to support is people having a good day so yeah that’s probably the message that I want to give.”

Noreira i runga i tēna korero, kia tupato io koutou whai kaimoana mo to tepu i tēnei tau hou.