Māori stories can now be shared nationwide says Paora Maxwell

Ka mahi tahi a Whakātā Māori me tētahi o ngā kamupene papāho nunui i Aotearoa a Fairfax. Ko te ito o te hononga kia kite ai te iwi whānui ki ngā kaupapa i te Ao Māori i runga i te whārangi ipuranga o Stuff.

He hononga hōu e whai hua ai ngā taha e rua i te whakawhitiwhiti kōrero.

Hei tā Mark Stevens, Fairfax Media group digital and visual editor, "One fundamental one is that we get access to really top class, great quality content. Stuff has a really big audience, we've got an audience well over a couple of million. More than a quarter of a million of those will identify themselves as New Zealand Māori. We need to serve them, to have a diverse offering, to a diverse audience."

E ai ki te Kaiurungi o Whakaata Māori, ki a Paora Maxwell he hua nui kia kitea whānuitia nga take Māori i runga i te pae auraki.

Ko tā te Tumu Whakarae o Whakaata Māori, ko tā Paora Maxwell, "He mea tino pai tēnei mō Whakāta Māori, natemea ka māhorahora ai o mātou nei pūrongo, o mātou nei kōrero ki te nuinga o ngā tāngata o Aotearoa nei. Pai tēnei hononga i waenga i a taua ko Fairfax."

Ko ngā momo kaupapa a Whakaata Māori ka kitea i runga o Stuff, ko ngā pūrongo a Te Kāea me Native Affairs. Ka toro atu anō a Stuff ki ngā kawenga a Whakaata Māori i ngā rohe pōti Māori me ngā take nui ki te Māori i te pōtitanga i tēnei tau.

Hei tā Stevens, "Initially and primarily this was around a news content, the relationship will extend beyond that to non-news content. There's still a few things up in the air around that what that might extend to but the attention from both sides is absolutely to extend it from news."

Ko tā Maxwell, "Te nuinga o a rātou mahi, kare he whakaaro maori he kōrero Māori i roto i a rātou mahi no reira ko to mātou nei mahi o Whakāta Māori, kia hopuhia i ngā kōrero i ngā purongo Māori. Ma tēnei hononga ki tēnei kamupene ki ēnei whārangi ipurangi e mahorahora ai ki Aotearoa whanui."

Kei te hora ngā pūrongo i tēnei wā i runga i te whārangi ipurangi o Stuff.

