Māori organisations band together to erase suicide

He whakakotahi ki te kaupapa kotahi te mahi a te hapori Māori ki Manukau, i runga i te whainga kia whakakorea te whakamomori ma te ara o te tikanga Māori. He kirimana hononga, he tuatahinga pēnei o te motu, i tāmokohia he tekau ma waru ngā rōpū kāwana, hapori hoki kia whakapakari ake ai rātou ki te patu i tēnei take.

He huihuinga e kite ai pea he rongoā mō te mate whakamomori.

Hei tā Rose Heta-Minhinnick, (Kaihapai, hunga whakamomori) , "It's bringing them all together under the same kaupapa, under the same umbrella, for the wellness and benefit of our people. It's important because Māori know what's best for Māori and we can relate we can understand and talk to each other." VO2

I tēra tau i kake ngā tatauranga whakamomori a motu ki te rima rau whitu tekau ma iwa, ā, ko Ngāi Māori kei te tihi. E rua ngā wā i taka a Heta-Minhinnick ki te pouri whai muri i te whānautanga mai o tana pēpi, heoi nā te whāki o tona pāpā i whai awhina ia.

Ko tā Heta-Minhinnick, "I was under the influence of alcohol and my emotions were out of whack it just seemed to all bombard me just from one little incident. The second time I was emotionally imbalanced because of my hormones. I had just had twins and was carrying but I wasn't aware that I was pregnant at the time so what I thought was normal behaviour actually wasn't."

E ai ki ngā rōpū mā te mahi tahi ka whai kitenga hou .

Ko tā Tony Kake, Tumu Whakarae, Papakura Marae, "Ko te wawata ka tū kia kotahi te tangata hei kaihautu, hei kāea, he tangata hei hiki, kia mau i te kaupapa nei i roto i ngā whānau hei manaaki hei tautoko i te whānau e mauiui ana."

Ko te hiahia a ngā mānga o Counties Manukau kia aro mai ngā hapori ki tenei huarahi hou.

