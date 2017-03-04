Māori name unveiled for the Justices of Peace association

He ingoa Māori hōu i huraina ki te hui mo ngā pou whakatau ture ki Rotorua. Kua riro mā Te Arawa hei manaaki i te hui waru tekau mā iwa o tēnei rōpū. Ko tētahi o ngā aronga o te hui kia mātau ngā pou whakatau ture ki roto i to rātou tūnga.

Ono mano, rima rau te nui o ngā pou whakatau ture o Aotearoa. Hei ko tā Denise Hutchins ko te tirohanga nui kia mātau ngā pou whakatau ture.

Hei tā Denise Hutchins (Perehitini, Royal Federation NZ), “Our world of justices is changing all the time as legislation changes we are required for the work that we do to do things differently.”

Mā ngā mema o te whare paremata e tuku i ngā ingoa hei pou whakatau ture. Ka whai haere ko ngā whakawhitinga kōrero, kātahi ka tuku ngā ingoa ki te kāwanatianara hei reira ka mana.

Ko tā Hutchins, “A lot of New Zealanders require a Justice of the peace to administer their documents and keep the bureaucracy turning over most democracy need a bureaucracy so that's what the justices is doing they sign documents, they certify documents, they take affidavits, they take declarations.”

I riro i a Te Arawa te mana ki te whakarewa i te ingoa Māori hōu mo tēnei rōpū, Te Kāhui pou whakatau ture o Aotearoa.

Monty Morrison (Te Arawa), “Ko te kāhui pou whakatau ture o Aotearoa, koina te ingoa i hoatu ki a rātou, āe, ahua roa engari i whakarāpopoto te ingoa i te mea te nuinga ngā wahanga o tēnei rōpū o Aotearoa.”

Ka mutu tēnei hui hei āpōpō.