Māori musician flavour at NRL Nines

He wahine Māori te korokoro tūī o tētahi o ngā rōpu waiata ka whakangahau atu ki te whā tekau mano, neke atu o ngā tāngata ka tae atu ki te whakataetae Takiiwa NRL ki Tāmaki hei ngā rangi okioki nei. Ko Bonnie Hurunui tērā me tana rōpū White Chapel Jak ka eke, whai muri i tā rātou tū tautoko atu i ngā reo rongonui, pērā i a Ben Harper, i a Bonnie Tyler anō hoki.

Kaore te ingoa 'White Chapel Jak' e mōhio whānuitia ana, ēngari ma tēnei whakataetae ka huri pea taua whakaaro.

Hei tā Hurunui ki a Te Kāea, "When we were told that we were going to do it we were like 'oh that's really cool' but on the inside we were ecstatic. We were trying to be cool about it but it's like 45,000 people it's the most we've ever played to."

Ko tā tēnei tokowha he ngahau i ngā waiata o ngā tino kaiwaiata o te ao, me te whakanikoniko i aua kōpae me tā rātou ake tangi.

"I reckon the NRL Nines is the perfect place for a cover band. People are just out for a good time they want to have a sing-along and that's basically who we play to."

Ā, na tēnei tangi motuhake i whai wāhi rātou ki te tū ki rō pēnē hei tautoko i nga kaiwaiata pēra i a Ben Harper raua ko Bonnie Tyler.

"It was insane to meet your heroes. It completed my story because I remember what it was like to look up at the stage and then I looked out from the stage it was amazing. I'd never heard 18,000 people clap before and it gave me a bit of a fright and it was so addictive."

Kua eke te rōpū ki tēnei taumata i nga tau e rua ki muri, ā, ko nga kaimātakitaki NRL te hunga tino nui rawa kua kitea e rātou.

"It's like four people coming together with a totally different feel than anyone else whose ever played the same songs everybody knows the words to; so covers or not either dance or don't we do it because we love it."

Ko te mahi i tēnei tau kia hangaia a rātou ake waiata mo tētahi kōpae kia haerere haere i te motu whakangahau ai.