Māori graffiti artist invited to feature at Sea Walls festival

I te taiohitanga o Amazon Hubbard ko tona papakoaka ko nga pātu o nga tiriti, inaeanei kua wātea mai he huarahi māna kia peita i te taha o etahi ringa mahi toi rongonui i te taiopenga Sea Walls ki Ahuriri.

Kua roa a Amazon e peita huna ana i ngā ātārangi engari nō nāia ake kua āhei ia te hora i ōna mahi toi i te ao.

"I started off as doing it where I'm not allowed to do it tagging on fences and public property but I want to turn it around I don't want to be going to jail for art."

I arohia ōna pūkenga e tōna kaiārahi, e te ringa toi a Ren Hardgrave.

"He was a younger version of me, tagging under bridges, on alleyways and getting his name out that way."

Ināianei kua pōhiritia te rangatahi nei kia whai wāhi atu ki te kaupapa o Sea Walls i te taha o ētahi o ngā mātanga toi o te ao.

E ai ki a Hubbard, “My piece here is all about eco-tourism. As you can see I've done the blues for the sea and different colours and stuff. Yeah, it's about being eco-friendly. Gotta look after our ocean."

Hei tā Hargrave, “Art is still art. People may not see a tag as art but for the artist himself he's conveying a message we don't know that message but we tend to judge that quite strongly and harshly."

Ka kite a Ren i ngā hua whakapikiora o te peita i roto i a Amazon, ā, e wawata ana ia kia whakawātea i te ara whakamua mo ngā rangatahi whai putanga.

"What I’m all about is art, I love art I've always been painting since I was little and drawing at the moment I’m at corrections working with youth and teaching them how to paint large scale murals."

E mahitahi ana a Ren rāua ko Amazon i runga i ngā hotaka whakapai karawhiti puta noa i te tāone o Ahuriri. Ka kitea a rāua pikitia pakitara hei ngā rangi okioki.