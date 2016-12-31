Māori broadcaster Reuben Collier receives NZ Order of Merit

E tekau ma waru ngā māori ka tohua ki te rārangi hōnore rua mano tekau ma whitu. Ko tētahi o rātou ko te kaiwhakapāho a Reuben Collier no Ngāti Porou me Ngāti Rereahu-Maniapoto. Kua whiwhi ia ki tana hōnore Te Tohu Huānga, mō āna mahi pouaka whakaata me Ngāi Māori.

Kua rua tau e Reuben Collier e whapetongoi ana i te ao pāpāho, ā, e whakaiti ana ngā whakaaro i te mana nui kua ūhia i runga i a ia.

“Ka nui te koakoa o te ngākau tēnei manaaki o te wāhi ngaro ki te hunga i whai whakaaro nui mai ki ahau, tēnei te mihi ake. Ka tīkohi te mahara ki ōku kuia koroua, nā rātou ahau i whāngai ki te taro māro, ka mutu ki te hunga nā rātou nei i para te huarahi ki te ao pāpāho pouaka whakaata, ki a Derek Fox, ki a Whairiri Ngata, koiā kua mene nei ki te pō.”

Ko Georgina Kingi nō Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pukenga, tumuaki i te kura tamāhine o Hato Hohepa, e whiwhi ai ki te tohu Kairangi, mō ngāna hahi hāpai i ngā iwi Māori me te mātauranga

Ko Gaylene Sciascia nō Ngāti Kahungungu me Ngāt Raukawa e whiwhi ai ki te tohu Āpiha mō ngāna mahi kanikani

Ka whiwhi i Tangiwai Ria nō Te Aitanga a Māhaki ki te Tohu Huānga mō ngāna mahi ā-rēhia, hāpai i te hapori.

Ā ko George Ngatai nō Ngāti Awa me Ngāti Maniapoto ka whiwhi ki te Tohu Mētera Whakanui Raronga a te Kuini (QSM) mō ngāna mahi hāpai i ngā iwi Māori me te hapori.

I te tau iwa tekau mā ono i kōkuhunga ai a Collier, hei taitama kaikawe kōrero mō Waka Huia. Nō te tau rua mano mā tahi ia i whakatū ai tōna ake Whare hanga hōtaka e kī ana Maui TV Production i Rotorua. He maha ngā hōtaka i hangaia e ia arā, te pakipūmeka kaiwhakaihu waka o Sciasica, Kai Time on the Road me Ngā Taumata Rau.

“Hei whakatairanga, hei whakatamānawa i tō tātou reo rangatira. Kia kōrerotia whānuitia ki te motu. Kia rangona whānuitia e te ao.”

Kia kī ai he iwi ariki tēnei te iwi Māori, nō Aotearoa taketake. Kia ora ai ēnei taonga tuku iho, ā ngā tau ka tū mai. Nō reira, kei te ringaringa o āpōpō te moemoeā, me te āhua o te tuku, te whāngai anō hoki.

Ā tērā tau, e matapae ana a Collier kia tutuki ai tōna Tohu Kairangi.

“Hei āta wetewete i ngā wāhanga Māori o tēnei mea te pouaka whakaata, kei hea tōna takinga mai, kei hea rā ināianei, ā, kei hea te ahunga atu ā ngā tau ka tū mai.”

Kia whakaraupapa ki runga pepa hei whakapukapuka, hei pānui hei titiro mā te hunga ka hiakai ki ēnei mahi. Kia noho mai hei taonga mō ngā uri o āpōpō.

Te Tohu Kairangi - DNZM

Miss Georgina Kingi, QSO, of Hastings. For services to Māori and education.

Te Tohu Āpiha - ONZM

Professor Robert Hans George Jahnke, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori art and education.

Ms Tihi Anne Daisy Nobel, of Hawera. For services to Māori.

Mrs Rerekohu Ahiahi Robertson, of Waipukurau. For services to Māori.

Mrs Gaylene Ann Sciascia, of Porirua. For services to dance.

Te Tohu Huānga - MNZM

Mr Reuben Glenn Collier, of Rotorua. For services to the television industry and Māori.

Mr Darrin Haimona, of Waharoa. For services to Māori and the arts.

Ms Caroline Marjorie Herewini, of Porirua. For services to women.

Mrs Tangiwai Margaret Ria, of Gisborne. For services to Māori performing arts and the community.

Mr John Maurice Takarangi, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori.

Ms Heather Rima Te Wiata, of Auckland. For services to film and television.

Mr Jason Wynyard, of Auckland. For services to the sport of wood chopping.

Te Mētara Whakanui Raronga a te Kuini - QSM

Mrs Alice Katene Doorbar, of Waitara. For services to health and Māori.

Mrs Ngaire Jean Duke, of Dunedin. For services to the community.

Ms Maata McManus, of Hamilton. For services to Māori and health.

Mr Rongokino George Ngatai, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Mr Arthur Pacey, of Blenheim. For services to rugby and the community.