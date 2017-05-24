Māori actress, artist and dancer honoured at investitures

Ko te kaiwhakaari, ko Rima Te Wiata me te ringa toi Māori a Ahorangi Robert Jahnke ētahi o ngā tāngata rongonui o Aotearoa i whakahōnoretia ki te whare o te kāwanatanga i Te Whanganui ā Tara i te rā nei. Ā, he tokorima atu anō i whakanuia mō a rātou mahi hautoa.

He rangi hei whakamana i ngā mahi rangatira a ētahi ringa tōhau nui o te ao Maori.

Hei te te Kaiwhakaari a Rima Te Wiata, “There's some amazing people. It’s amazing listening to all of the different people that have been awarded today. People from all walks of society and different skills from the military through to poets, doctors and professors.”

Ko te kaiwhakaari a Rima Te Wiata me te ringa toi Māori a Ahorangi Robert Jahnke, rātou ko Gaylene Sciascia ētahi i whakanuia ki te Whare Kāwana i Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Tokorima hoki ngā tāngata i whakanuia mō ā rātou mahi hautoa.

E ai ki a Ahorangi Jahnke, “It’s fantastic that we're kind of creating these graduates that make a contribution back as curators, as artists and even as educators. So I’m really please. It’s set in motion a kind of Toioho ki Apiti whānau. That’s kind of spreading their wings across the world.”

Ko te tohu o te Āpiha o te Kāhui Kahurangi o Aotearoa te whiwhi a Te Wiata, mōna kua roa e whakapeto ngoi ana i te ao whakaata, ao kiriata anō hoki. Ko Ahorangi Jahnke i whakanuia mō āna mahi mō te iwi Māori me te mātauranga, ā, Gaylene Sciascia mō āna mahi kanikani.

Hei tā Siasia, “I feel fairly humbled and really privileged to have this hounour, but it’s also an honour as part of a whole range of people that have fed into this whole journey and been a part of this life.”

He ōhāki ka kawea ake e te whakareanga o muri mai.