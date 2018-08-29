Mangatū Forest lands hearing underway in Gisborne

Ā e kaha akiakihia ana te Rōpū Whakamana i te Tiriti e Te Kōti Teitei kia tuku i ngā herenga tūtohu mo te whakahokinga o ngā Ngahere o Mangatu i ētahi rōpū Māori ki Turanganui a Kiwa hei rongoa mo ngā kerēme o mua. He take tēnei e āta matapaki ana ki te huihuinga kerēme rongoa o Mangatū i Tūranga.

He hiahia tā Kaporeihana o Mangatū kia whakahokia atu te whenua ngahere me te utu whakaea pūtea ngahere mo nga hara a te Karauna..

Ko tā Willie Te Aho, Māngai mo Mangatū Incorporation me Te Aitanga a Mahaki, "Ko te pūtea kei te rapu e mātou ko te kotahi ōrau compensation ko te rahi o tēra ko te $175-miriona."

Ko tā te Māngai o Ngā Ariki Kaiputahi a Owen Lloyd "They were paid a fair market rate but because the Crown made a mistake by selling the forestry rights off then there has to be some compensation made and I tautoko that, but not utilising our land."

Ko tā Te Aho ko te wāriu whenua whānui inaianei e tekau ma rua miriona tāra, ā, he whakawhitingā kēreme hoki ki te whenua tū ai te ngahere ki a Te Aitanga a Mahaki, Ngā Ariki Kaiputahi me Te Whanau a Kai.

Ko tā Lloyd "This is a totally different ball game because this comes under the Crown Forestry Assets Act. That means the ground and everything above the ground is included whereas before the negotiation was for the land itself."

Ko tā Te Aho "I kī mai te karauna ki te kore koutou e whakaae ka tangohia o koutou whenua i raro i te Public Works Act na runga i tēra, i ngā pēhitanga o te wa i hokona nga whenua.

I tono katoatia ngā rōpū ki te Taraipunara kia noho here te whakatau mo te whakahokinga o te whenua Ngahere o te Karauna ki a Mangatu, engari kaore i whakaae na te mea ka hua ake ētahi atu kerēme ā kaare aua kerēme e whakaea.

Ko tā Lloyd "Hoki atu te mana kit e mana whenua mā rātou e whiriwhiri ana pēhea I a rātou mahi. Mahi tahi, me pēnei me pēra. Engari kaore te Kāwana mo te whanako ano I o mātou whenua tuku atu ki tētahi atu."

Ko tā Te Aho "Kei a te Taraipunara te mana no reira ko te hiahia a Te Aitanga a Mahaki kia noho manawanui kia mahaki te ngākau ki a mātou o Te Aitanga a Mahaki, ki a mātou o Nga Ariki, ki a mātou o Te Whānau a Kai."

Hei te Rāmere oti ai tēnei huihuinga.